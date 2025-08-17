How to watch Chelsea vs Crystal Palace online: Live streams, TV details for Sunday's Premier League clash

Chelsea and Crystal Palace face off on the opening weekend of the new Premier League campaign

Watch Chelsea vs Crystal Palace as the Club World Cup champions and the FA Cup winners get their Premier League seasons underway at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace key information • Date: Sunday, 17 August 2025 • Kick-off time: 2:00pm BST / 9:00am ET • Venue: Stamford Bridge, London • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Chelsea have high hopes after their recent FIFA Club World Cup success, and open their campaign against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The Eagles haven't bolstered their ranks, and rumours suggest a few faces may soon be on their way out at Selhurst Park before the window shuts.

Recent reports suggest Eberechi Eze is liked by both Arsenal and Tottenham, whilst club captain Marc Guehi seems to be closing in on a move to Liverpool.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on Chelsea vs Palace live streams, so you can watch online, on TV, and from anywhere on Sunday.

Watch Chelsea vs Crystal Palace in the UK

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace is set to be shown live and in full on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

Kick-off is at 2pm, and on a number of weekends through the course of the season, Sky Sports will provide a live simultaneous broadcast of multiple games at 2pm on Sunday afternoons. Super Sunday's just got even bigger!

Watch Chelsea vs Crystal Palace in the US

In the USA, cable channel USA Network has the TV rights to Chelsea vs Crystal Palace.

FourFourTwo recommends using Sling to watch USA online and below we have all the details on how to get involved if you are situated Stateside.

How to watch Chelsea vs Crystal Palace in Australia

Fans down under can watch Chelsea vs Crystal Palace in the Premier League through Stan Sport.

Watch Chelsea vs Crystal Palace from anywhere

If you’re outside your home country, you'll probably find your streaming services are geo-restricted and therefore don't work, but fortunately assistance is on hand.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: Premier League preview

Enzo Maresca will hope for more of the same from his Chelsea side, especially given their FIFA Club World cup endeavours.

Summer signings Joao Pedro and Liam Delap will naturally be vying for a starting berth in attack, especially given the precarious nature surrounding Nicolas Jackson's future.

Jamie Gittens has replaced the outgoing Noni Madueke, with expectation higher than ever for the Blues to succeed this season.

Jorrel Hato has also arrived from Ajax, and will fight for a spot alongside fellow centre-backs Tosin Adarabioyo and Wesley Fofana this season.

A move for Xavi Simons is still being talked up, and Chelsea have cast aside Raheem Sterling, Christopher Nkunku and Ben Chilwell to find new clubs before the deadline on September 1.

For Palace, just two new faces have joined the club, in Borna Sosa and Walter Benitez, which doesn't exactly inspire, to say the least.

The huge news is around Eze's future, firstly, with the England international wanted by both the Gunners and Spurs.

It remains to be seen whether he plays - and valued at £68m - Thomas Frank looks keen to get his man.

Guehi's move to Merseyside seems to be reaching a conclusion, too, with the club captain on his way out.

Palace will need to reinforce, and quickly, with time running out in the window.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Chelsea 3-1 Crystal Palace

FourFourTwo envisages a routine home win for Chelsea on opening day. Despite Oliver Glasner's side showing flashes against Liverpool in the Community Shield last weekend, the Blues look a real force this season, and their dominance should shine through across 90 minutes.