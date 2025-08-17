Is Nottingham Forest vs Brentford on TV? Live streams, TV channels, kick-off time
Nottingham Forest face Brentford at the City Ground with both sides hoping to get off to a positive start on Sunday
Watch Nottingham Forest vs Brentford as the new Premier League season gets underway for both sides at The City Ground on Sunday afternoon.
• Date: Sunday, 17 August 2025
• Kick-off time: 2:00pm BST / 9:00am ET
• Venue: City Ground, Nottingham
• TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia)
Nuno Espirito Santo's Forest will be looking to make the sort of rapid start that had them chasing the Champions League places for much of last season.
The visitors to the City Ground are Brentford, striding tentatively into the post-Thomas Frank era, with Keith Andrews opening his managerial career in charge of a side who have also lost star attacker Bryan Mbeumo.
Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on live streams and TV channels so you can watch Forest vs Brentford online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Watch Nottingham Forest vs Brentford in the UK
Nottingham Forest vs Brentford will go out live and in full on Sky Sports+.
The game is kicking off at the same time as Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, and in a new feature, those streaming Sky Sports can watch both games at the same time in multi-view.
Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports
You can add Sky Sports to your existing pay-TV package for around £20 per month, but new customers can get all Sky channels, including streaming, and even a Netflix plan, for £35 per month. It's a minimum 24-month contract, so those looking for less of a commitment should head towards NowTV.
Watch Nottingham Forest vs Brentford in the US
In the USA, Peacock – the streaming service run by NBC – is exclusively hosting a live stream for Forest vs Brentford.
Watch the Premier League on Peacock
The NBC-owned streaming platform carries half the Premier League fixtures each week, with plans starting from $10.99 a month.
How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Brentford in Australia
Fans down under can watch Nottingham Forest vs Brentford in the Premier League through Stan Sport.
Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport
New name, same old mega-deal you got with Optus Sport, including every single Premier League and Champions League game. It's a slight price increase but at AU$32 (Stan Sport package on top of base Stan plan), fans in Oz still have it very good indeed!
Watch Nottingham Forest vs Brentford from anywhere
Nottingham Forest vs Brentford: Match Preview
Nottingham Forest’s season depends on how they deal with the added pressure of European football, after being promoted to compete in the Europa League, following CAS’s (Court of Arbitration for Sport) ruling that Crystal Palace be demoted to the Conference League.
The Tricky Trees lost winger Anthony Elanga to Newcastle United, in what most will agree was a worthwhile deal given the fee paid.
But having kept hold of club captain Morgan Gibbs-White and now, looking set to complete the signing of James McAtee, their squad should cope.
Ola Aina extended his stay and was one of the Premier League’s best for attacking output last season. The former Chelsea man will have to repeat that feat if Nuno wants further success this term.
Forest’s biggest piece of business was the acquisition of former Bologna man Dan Ndoye, who arrived for a fee in the region of £34m. The Swiss international made 8 appearances in the UEFA Champions League last year and looks a solid addition.
Brentford have had a cataclysmic summer, losing top scorer and star man Bryan Mbeumo to Manchester United. The Cameroon international isn’t the only one to seek pastures new, with long-standing manager Thomas Frank moving to Tottenham Hotspur to assume the reins in north London.
There is also Yoane Wissa too, who looks to be on his way to Newcastle United, and his goal tally of 19 last term will also be a huge miss. Mikkel Damsgaard also sealed a switch to Arsenal. Acquiring goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher looks to be a smart ploy, with Dango Outtara on his way from Bournemouth.
New manager Keith Andrews has quite the task on his hand, and some have suggested staying in the Premier League may be the Bees’ aim this season.
Whatever happens, making the Gtech a fortress once more will be pivotal, and an away win on the opening day would go a long way to easing those summer woes.
Nottingham Forest vs Brentford: Expected line-ups
FourFourTwo's prediction
Nottingham Forest 3-3 Brentford
FourFourTwo can see this one turning into a high-scoring thriller, with both teams not scared of deploying an all-out-attack mantra. We feel it could turn into the opening-weekend game to keep an eye on, especially with so many storylines to be explored at The City Ground. (edited)
