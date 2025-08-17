Nottingham Forest and Brentford go toe-to-toe on the opening weekend of the new Premier League weekend

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Brentford as the new Premier League season gets underway for both sides at The City Ground on Sunday afternoon.

Forest vs Brentford key information • Date: Sunday, 17 August 2025 • Kick-off time: 2:00pm BST / 9:00am ET • Venue: City Ground, Nottingham • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Nuno Espirito Santo's Forest will be looking to make the sort of rapid start that had them chasing the Champions League places for much of last season.

The visitors to the City Ground are Brentford, striding tentatively into the post-Thomas Frank era, with Keith Andrews opening his managerial career in charge of a side who have also lost star attacker Bryan Mbeumo.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on live streams and TV channels so you can watch Forest vs Brentford online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Brentford in the UK

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford will go out live and in full on Sky Sports+.

The game is kicking off at the same time as Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, and in a new feature, those streaming Sky Sports can watch both games at the same time in multi-view.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports You can add Sky Sports to your existing pay-TV package for around £20 per month, but new customers can get all Sky channels, including streaming, and even a Netflix plan, for £35 per month. It's a minimum 24-month contract, so those looking for less of a commitment should head towards NowTV.

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Brentford in the US

In the USA, Peacock – the streaming service run by NBC – is exclusively hosting a live stream for Forest vs Brentford.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock The NBC-owned streaming platform carries half the Premier League fixtures each week, with plans starting from $10.99 a month.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Brentford in Australia

Fans down under can watch Nottingham Forest vs Brentford in the Premier League through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport New name, same old mega-deal you got with Optus Sport, including every single Premier League and Champions League game. It's a slight price increase but at AU$32 (Stan Sport package on top of base Stan plan), fans in Oz still have it very good indeed!

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Brentford from anywhere

A good VPN won't just improve your online security, it can also make your device appear to be in another country, magically unblocking your streaming services while you're travelling overseas.

Our brainy colleagues across the office at Tom's Guide review all VPN providers, and NordVPN comes out as the best VPN in the world.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal "NordVPN leads the pack when it comes to unblocking global Netflix libraries, and is capable of getting access to almost every other streaming site in the world" – Tom's Guide's NordVPN review. You can try it risk-free and you can bag a big discount in the process!

See also ► Premier League TV guide

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford: Match Preview

Nottingham Forest’s season depends on how they deal with the added pressure of European football, after being promoted to compete in the Europa League, following CAS’s (Court of Arbitration for Sport) ruling that Crystal Palace be demoted to the Conference League.

The Tricky Trees lost winger Anthony Elanga to Newcastle United, in what most will agree was a worthwhile deal given the fee paid.

But having kept hold of club captain Morgan Gibbs-White and now, looking set to complete the signing of James McAtee, their squad should cope.

Ola Aina extended his stay and was one of the Premier League’s best for attacking output last season. The former Chelsea man will have to repeat that feat if Nuno wants further success this term.

Forest’s biggest piece of business was the acquisition of former Bologna man Dan Ndoye, who arrived for a fee in the region of £34m. The Swiss international made 8 appearances in the UEFA Champions League last year and looks a solid addition.

Brentford have had a cataclysmic summer, losing top scorer and star man Bryan Mbeumo to Manchester United. The Cameroon international isn’t the only one to seek pastures new, with long-standing manager Thomas Frank moving to Tottenham Hotspur to assume the reins in north London.

There is also Yoane Wissa too, who looks to be on his way to Newcastle United, and his goal tally of 19 last term will also be a huge miss. Mikkel Damsgaard also sealed a switch to Arsenal. Acquiring goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher looks to be a smart ploy, with Dango Outtara on his way from Bournemouth.

New manager Keith Andrews has quite the task on his hand, and some have suggested staying in the Premier League may be the Bees’ aim this season.

Whatever happens, making the Gtech a fortress once more will be pivotal, and an away win on the opening day would go a long way to easing those summer woes.

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Nottingham Forest 3-3 Brentford

FourFourTwo can see this one turning into a high-scoring thriller, with both teams not scared of deploying an all-out-attack mantra. We feel it could turn into the opening-weekend game to keep an eye on, especially with so many storylines to be explored at The City Ground. (edited)