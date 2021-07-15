Fantasy Premier League tips: Strikers, midfielders or defenders – what's the best way to spend your FPL money?

Different managers have different philosophies when it comes to football - and it's the same with Fantasy Premier League. With £100.00m to spend, where is all that money going to go?

There are many different ways to play. Some managers choose to go for goalscoring midfielders, as they have a higher reward for goals and assists and forwards. Others, however, would rather pick reliable forwards. Some managers want to cram in as many expensive players as possible, while others take more of a measured approach.

FPL EXPLAINER What is Fantasy Football and how does it work?

Which way is best? There's no way to say definitively - but we've collated all the different FPL philosophies in order to show you how you might want to structure your side.

Go big in midfield

(Image credit: Future)

There are six midfielders worth over £10.0m: Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Kevin De Bruyne, Bruno Fernandes, Raheem Sterling and Son Heung-min. Of course, you can't pick all of them...

But you can go with four or five premium midfielders and then scrimp across the rest of the team. You get more goals for a midfielder than you do a forward - so if Salah and Harry Kane were to have identical goalscoring seasons, you'd get more for Salah's.

Having five premium midfielders means that you can play a 3-5-2 or 4-5-1, relying heavily on the middle of the park to get you points. Of course, most players will go for one or two high-price midfielders - but this might be a high-risk, high-reward strategy.

Quality in key positions

(Image credit: Future)

There are expensive players across all positions in FPL. You might fancy getting a few in each.

In this particular side, we've gone for an expensive spine who we expect to get us our majority of points. That's Ederson in goal, Alexander-Arnold and Cancelo in defence, Son and Salah in midfield and Kane and Vardy up front. These players are likely to be in our starting line-up every week - the others can then rotate around.

This is a good tactic if you want to hedge your bets across the superstars and the different areas of the pitch, plus it gives you the flexibility to move formation. It also gives you extra cash if you look to switch out someone like Ederson or Cancelo for a high-performing - but cheaper - player later on.

The only problem is that you might not get much quality outside of your spine.

Strong at the back

(Image credit: Future)

Remember, you get more points for assists and goals from defenders. If you're feeling like parking the bus, this might be the philosophy for you.

The ever-presents in the Premier League tend to be defenders and goalkeepers. With that in mind, you can do a lot worse than picking the ones you think will perform, giving yourself a back-five formation and then choosing smaller talents up the pitch.

While this is a good philosophy for relying on those appearance and clean sheet points, the bigger values might be harder to come by. Those weeks that someone captains Salah and he gets a hat-trick? You're unlikely to have those. How strong is your nerve?

Team Chemistry

(Image credit: Future)

So many managers worry about whether or not their players are even going to play. So why not bring in your starting XI's replacement into your squad too?

When executed well, this idea is fantastic. Look at our team above: we have three Manchester City players, so we're guaranteed points if they're on a good run and rotating their XI. We have all three Arsenal strikers and they're a team that don't get many goals from midfield. If Robert Sanchez of Brighton were to miss a game, we have his deputy; if Timothy Castagne is out, Luke Thomas probably replaces him.

The one issue is the obvious one, however. If Leicester, Brighton, Arsenal and Brentford all lose - a big possibility - then none of our defence, attack or goalkeepers will score highly. Of course, you can't just pick players from in-form sides either - that'll be too expensive.

Use this tactic if you have a good feeling about a team as a whole. Maybe Brentford are underrated or Arsenal are on the up?

Focal points

(Image credit: Future)

Identifying a team's focal point should be something you do with any FPL signing. Here, we've built an entire team of them.

For example, Bukayo Saka is Arsenal's best player. Salah and Bruno both take penalties for their clubs. Everything goes through Grealish and Lanzini when they play, meaning assists are likely. We have Burnley defenders since they are a more defence-minded team and in Toney, Calvert-Lewin and Pukki, we have three strikers who are likely to play in one-striker systems and therefore not share as many goals as teams who play with two up top.

This philosophy means that you look less at the individuals involved and more at the tactical set-up of the teams in the league. The downside, however, might be that you're not great at identifying or second-guessing what managers are going to do.

Maybe you're going to need a mix of philosophies to manage this FPL season...

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get a FREE England Euro 96 shirt!

READ NEXT

FPL TIPS 125 Fantasy Premier League team names for this season

FPL TIPS Your ultimate guide to Fantasy Premier League