Watch Manchester United vs Arsenal as the Premier League giants kick off their new seasons at Old Trafford in what is sure to be a mouthwatering contest

Manchester United vs Arsenal key information • Date: Sunday, 17 August, 2025 • Kick-off time: 4:30pm BST / 11:30am ET • Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), NBC, Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Both sides have overhauled their squads with transfers, and it feels fitting that both Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres may make their debuts this weekend, having both been extensively linked to each club over the summer.

The atmosphere is sure to be electric as Manchester United look to immediately prove themselves following a abysmal showing last season, and Arsenal show they are once again one of the frontrunners for the title.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on live streams and TV channels, so you can watch Man United vs Arsenal online, on TV, and from anywhere on Sunday.

Watch Manchester United vs Arsenal in the UK

In the UK, Manchester United vs Arsenal will be broadcast on Sky Sports.

TV viewers can watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, while online viewers will find it also broadcast on the same channel via Sky Go or whatever streaming platform they use.

Coverage starts at 4pm BST.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports With more games than ever this season (215 in the Premier League and heaps more in the EFL), Sky Sports has a strong offering for football fans in the UK. It's yours for £35 a month on a two-year plan that will include their new multi-view streaming and a Netflix sub. For those not wanting to commit long-term, NowTV offers Sky Sports channels on daily or monthly passes.

Watch Manchester United vs Arsenal in the US

In the USA, NBC will be showing Manchester United vs Arsenal. Telemundo will be showing the game in Spanish.

The Man United vs Arsenal live stream will be available on NBC's streaming platform, Peacock.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Peacock has had a price rise ahead of the new season, but with half of all Premier League games streaming live, it's still a decent investment for soccer fans, with plenty of content beyond that, too. $10.99 is the new monthly starting price.

How to watch Manchester United vs Arsenal in Australia

Fans down under can watch Manchester United vs Arsenal through Stan Sport.

Stan Sport took over from Optus Sport as the broadcaster for all 380 Premier League games this season.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport You'll need a base Stan subscription (AU$12 a month) and also the the Stan Sport add-on ($20 a month), so $32 a month. That's for a rolling streaming plan with the ability to stop at any point.

Watch Manchester United vs Arsenal from anywhere

A good VPN won't just improve your online security, it can also make your device appear to be in another country, magically unblocking your streaming services while you're travelling overseas.

Our brainy colleagues across the office at Tom's Guide review all VPN providers, and NordVPN comes out as the best VPN in the world.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal "NordVPN delivers the best balance of privacy, usability, extra features, and value for money," say Tom's Guide, and who are we to disagree? It unblocks all major streaming platforms, and it's available with a money-back guarantee and a big discount!

Manchester United vs Arsenal: Match Preview

Manchester United's road to redemption probably couldn't have been given a more difficult task to start. The Red Devils produced their worst ever Premier League performance last time out, finishing 15th, but won their final game of the season.

They've spent big in order to reimagine their front line, with Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko all moving to Old Trafford this summer. Sesko was part of an intense transfer saga, with it believed that opening day opponents Arsenal were also interested in him before they opted for Viktor Gyokeres.

They have had a mixed pre-season, with a a few impressive performance's in the Premier League Summer Series in America being offset by disappointing draws with Leeds and Fiorentina.

As for Arsenal, the Gunners are gearing up to make a major assault on the Premier League title. They have finished second three seasons in a row and are determined to go one step further and finally be crowned champions this timeout.

They have spent heavily again to do so, with Viktor Gyokeres and Martin Zubimendi coming in as immediate first-team players and Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera, Christian Norgaard and Kepa Arrizabalaga coming in to add depth to the first team.

Much like Manchester United, they have had a mixed pre-season, losing to Tottenham and Villarreal but beating AC Milan, Newcastle and Athletic Bilbao.

It's almost certain we will see Viktor Gyokeres, who is ranked at no.8 in FourFourTwo's list of the best strikers in the world right now, make his Premier League debut for the club, which will see him return to the league four years after leaving Brighton

Manchester United vs Arsenal: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal

Arsenal's backline is their biggest asset, and despite adding attacking reinforcements Manchester United will find it extremely difficult to break down. Arsenal will have enough in attack to get the job done.