Aguirre remaining calm amid match-fixing probe

Javier Aguirre says he is remaining calm despite an ongoing investigation into match-fixing during his time in Spain.

The Mexican was sacked as Japan national team coach 12 months ago amid the allegations.

The investigations are focusing on a La Liga clash with Levante in May 2011 when Aguirre was coach of Real Zaragoza.

Aguirre has since taken over at Al-Wahda in the United Arab Emirates, and has opened up on the events that took place last year.

Asked by ESPNFC if he was fired by the Japanese FA as an excuse after a disappointing Asian Cup, Aguirre said: "Good question. I don't know.

"[Japan Football Association president Kuniya] Daini told everybody after the Asian Cup, on the record, I am staying. But 10, 12, 15 days later, they decided. Maybe it was an excuse. I don't know and I don't care."

The 57-year-old said he is not letting the ongoing investigations bother him.

"I am calm. I am clean and have nothing to worry about. I understand the situation, I understand that we have to go because somebody thinks this or that," Aguirre said. "But they have nothing. It's ongoing. Maybe in January, two or three players and the coach of Levante, and other witnesses, are the last group that will finish the investigation.

"My lawyer said that the judge will take two or three months to read, read, read and then they will decide if there is going to be a trial or not. If it does, then it will maybe be one or one and a half years more. But I sleep very well. I have 40 years in this professional game."