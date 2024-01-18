Quiz! Can you name Pep Guardiola's 50 most-used players?

8 minutes on the clock, 50 players to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

THEN TRY Quiz! Can you name every League Cup quarter-finalist since 2000?

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Pep Guardiola is one of the greatest managers of all time, with a vast collection of silverware to his name.

After starting out at Barcelona B, he has taken charge of three clubs during a trophy–filled career – Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

This has seen him work with many of the world's best players and achieve some outstanding results.

As he turns 53, see if you can name the 50 players he has used most since he first ventured into management in 2007.

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name every country to compete in AFCON since 2000?

Quiz! Can you get 100% in our expert-level odd one out quiz?

Quiz! Can you name every player since 2008 with just ONE Ballon d'Or nomination?