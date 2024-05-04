Arsenal’s top summer target revealed to be Premier League hitman: report
Arsenal's top transfer target for the summer window is reportedly a striker already playing his football in the Premier League
Arsenal have reportedly identified their top transfer target for this summer and it is an attacker who alreadys plays his football in the Premier League.
The Gunners are keen to bring in a striker in time for the 2023/24 season, with Napoli's Victor Osimhen and Brentford's Ivan Toney both heavily linked with a move to the north London club.
But with both of those deals looking complicated, Arsenal are understood to be considering some of the other names drawn up on a shortlist by tehcnical director Edu Gaspar.
And according to The Independent, Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak is now the Gunners' top target for this summer.
Isak scored twice in Newcastle's 4-1 win at Burnley on Saturday and has now netted an impressive 21 goals in just 27 appearances in the Premier League this season.
The Swedish striker is under contract at Newcastle until 2028 and he is a key part of manager Eddie Howe's plans at St. James' Park.
However, Newcastle will also need to sell players this summer in order to bring in new signings and the Swede is one of the Magpies' most saleable assets.
In FourFourTwo's view, selling Isak to Arsenal or anyone else would make little sense for Newcastle and with the Magpies looking to challenge the Premier League elite, the owners would appear unlikely to sanction a transfer which would strengthen one of their rivals.
Ben Hayward is the Weekend Editor of FourFourTwo. A European football writer and Tottenham Hotspur fan with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa America - and has spent much of that time in Spain. Ben speaks English and Spanish, currently dividing his time between Barcelona and London, covering all the big talking points of the weekend on FFT: he’s also written several list features and interviewed Guglielmo Vicario for the magazine.