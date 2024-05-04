Arsenal’s top summer target revealed to be Premier League hitman: report

Arsenal have reportedly identified their top transfer target for this summer and it is an attacker who alreadys plays his football in the Premier League.

The Gunners are keen to bring in a striker in time for the 2023/24 season, with Napoli's Victor Osimhen and Brentford's Ivan Toney both heavily linked with a move to the north London club.

But with both of those deals looking complicated, Arsenal are understood to be considering some of the other names drawn up on a shortlist by tehcnical director Edu Gaspar.

Alexander Isak celebrates after scoring for Newcastle against Sunderland in the FA Cup in January 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

And according to The Independent, Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak is now the Gunners' top target for this summer.

Isak scored twice in Newcastle's 4-1 win at Burnley on Saturday and has now netted an impressive 21 goals in just 27 appearances in the Premier League this season.

The Swedish striker is under contract at Newcastle until 2028 and he is a key part of manager Eddie Howe's plans at St. James' Park.

However, Newcastle will also need to sell players this summer in order to bring in new signings and the Swede is one of the Magpies' most saleable assets.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In FourFourTwo's view, selling Isak to Arsenal or anyone else would make little sense for Newcastle and with the Magpies looking to challenge the Premier League elite, the owners would appear unlikely to sanction a transfer which would strengthen one of their rivals.

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal are keen on Bruno Guimaraes, with veteran midfielder Jorginho remaining in the midfield next season, too.

Another European wonderkid has been linked, as has Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace.

Meanwhile, Declan Rice has revealed why he chose Arsenal over Manchester City, as one supercomputer predicts the destination of the title.