Jude Bellingham on target with landmark goal as Real Madrid beat Cadiz to win LaLiga

Jude Bellingham scored for Real Madrid in a 3-0 win over Cadiz on Saturday which saw Los Blancos claimed their 36th LaLiga title

Jude Bellingham scored for Real Madrid on Saturday as Los Blancos beat Cadiz 3-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu and were later confirmed as LaLiga champions after Girona beat Barcelona 4-2 in the Catalan derby at Montilivi.

After a goalless first half at the Bernabeu, Carlo Ancelotti's side went on to secure a comfortable victory thanks to second-half strikes from Brahim Diaz, Bellingham and Joselu.

