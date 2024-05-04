Jude Bellingham on target with landmark goal as Real Madrid beat Cadiz to win LaLiga

Jude Bellingham scored for Real Madrid on Saturday as Los Blancos beat Cadiz 3-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu and were later confirmed as LaLiga champions after Girona beat Barcelona 4-2 in the Catalan derby at Montilivi.

After a goalless first half at the Bernabeu, Carlo Ancelotti's side went on to secure a comfortable victory thanks to second-half strikes from Brahim Diaz, Bellingham and Joselu.

The win saw Los Blancos move provisionally 14 points clear of second-placed Barcelona ahead of their game against Girona, with Xavi's side needing a victory to keep their slim title hopes alive for another week.

Jude Bellingham, Carlo Ancelotti and Fede Valverde pictured after Real Madrid's LaLiga win over Cadiz in May 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

But Barcelona were beaten 4-2 at Montilivi, which meant Madrid could no longer be caught. Meanwhile, Girona's win saw them move above Barça into second place with four rounds remaining.

The title is Madrid's 36th and a first in Spain for Bellingham, who now has 22 goals for Los Blancos in 2023/24 and 18 in LaLiga.

Brahim opened the scoring with a wonderful hit into the top corner from the edge of the box early in the second half and Bellingham had only been on the pitch for just over two minutes when he side-footed Madrid's second of the night, having won the ball back himself outside the area.

The England midfielder, who now has 50 career goals at club level, later punched the air and waved to fans as he was driven out of the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid's title celebrations will be delayed for now, with Los Blancos in action against Bayern Munich in the second leg of the teams' Champions League semi-finals this week.

"We are very happy," coach Carlo Ancelotti said. "All our fans are very happy. We deserved this title and we would like to celebrate with our fans.

"But I think the fans can understand that we have a big challenge on Wednesday and we have to prepare for it, to give more joy to the fans. We will celebrate the LaLiga title next weekend."

