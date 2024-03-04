Euro 2024: Dates, fixtures, stadiums, tickets and everything you need to know

Euro 2024 is fast approaching, with the 17th edition of the tournament set to take place in Germany.

Where will Euro 2024 take place?

Euro 2024 will take place in Germany. They were announced as hosts in 2018, winning their bid in a ballot among UEFA's Executive Committee by 12 votes to four for Turkey, and one abstention.

Euro 2024 will be taking place between June 14 and July 14, 2024. We're back to summer for men's international tournaments after World Cup 2022's winter sojourn.

You can find a full list of fixtures, here.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Euro 2024 schedule Group stage June 14 – June 26 Last-16 June 29 – July 2 Quarter-finals July 5 & July 6 Semi-finals July 9 & July 10 Final July 14

How to watch

Here's how to watch Euro 2024:

• UK: All matches are split between the BBC and ITV, both non-subscription, free-to-air broadcasters that only require a UK TV license

• USA: Fox has broadcast rights for Euro 2024 – without cable, you can get both channels on Sling Blue for $39.99 a month (with 50% off the first month), and Fubo TV, which is $69.99 after a seven-day free trial

• Canada: TVA Sports are broadcasting the Euros in Canada, which costs $17.99 a month or $179.99 for a full year's subscription

• Australia: Optus Sport is showing every game of Euro 2024

• New Zealand: TVNZ (formerly Spark Sport) has the broadcast rights to Euro 2024

Can I watch Euro 2024 for free?

Both the UK and Australia will be showing the World Cup on free-to-air channels, with BBC and ITV having the rights in Britain.

However, American soccer fans can get a seven-day free trial on Fubo TV.

Play-offs explained

The Euro 2024 play-offs in March will determine which final three nations will be in Germany this summer, with Wales targeting one of those remaining spots up for grabs.



There are 11 other teams, in addition to Wales, who have been drawn into three ‘paths’ – as is UEFA are calling it – these are effectively seeded according to complicated rules to do with Nations League criteria.

The fixtures have come out as follows:

Path A: Poland v Estonia; Wales v Finland (winner hosts final)

Path B: Israel v Iceland; Bosnia and Herzegovina v Ukraine (winner hosts final)

Path C: Georgia v Luxembourg (winner hosts final); Greece v Kazakhstan

So for example, if Wales beat Finland in their one-off semi final, they will then host the winners of Poland v Estonia five days later. Win that game, and they will join England and Scotland at Euro 2024 this summer.



Read our more detailed explainer HERE

Qualified countries

Who has qualified for the Euro 2024? Well, we won't know the full lineup until next year after the playoffs have taken place. 21 of the 24 teams have made it already, however.

How many teams will be at Euro 2024?

There will be 24 teams competing at Euro 2024.

When will all qualified countries be confirmed for Euro 2024?

The UEFA Euro 2024 qualifications sees European countries split into 10 groups, with the top two of each group qualifying to fill 20 of Euro 2024's 24 slots. One slot has already been taken by Germany, who qualify as hosts.

The group stage for qualifying is already complete, having run from March 23, 2023 until November 21, 2023.

The final three slots will be decided by a play-off system. The 12 best-performing teams who did not qualify from the groups will go into three play-off paths, each featuring semi-finals and a final.

These Euro 2024 play-off fixtures will take place on March 21, 2024 and March 26, 2024.

Squads

If you're looking for all the latest on the Euro 2024 squads, we've got you covered.

When will the Euro 2024 squads be announced?

We normally see provisional tournament squads released around four to six weeks before the competition kicks off, so we expect to see qualified teams reveal their squads in May 2024.

However, with the Champions League final not until June 1, some nations might be allowed to wait until after the conclusion of the club season to announce their squads.

Groups

What are the groups for Euro 2024?

The Euro 2024 group draw took place in Hamburg, Germany, on December 2, 2023.

You can see the full Euro 2024 groups here, or below.

Group A

Germany

Scotland

Hungary

Switzerland

Group B

Spain

Croatia

Italy

Albania

Group C

Slovenia

Denmark

Serbia

England

Group D

Play-off A winner

Netherlands

Austria

France

Group E

Belgium

Slovakia

Romania

Play-off B winner

Group F

Turkey

Play-off C winner

Portugal

Czech Republic

Kick-off times

What are the kick-off times for Euro 2024?

The Euro 2024 opening fixture will kick-off at 9pm Central European Summer Time (8pm British Summer Time). The knockout fixtures will be split between 6pm CEST (5pm BST) and 9pm CEST (8pm BST).

In the group stages, however, games will also kick off at 3pm CEST (2pm BST), as well as the aforementioned 6pm CEST and 9pm CEST times.

Stadiums

What are the Euro 2024 stadiums?

These are the Euro 2024 stadiums:

Olympiastadion, Berlin: 74,461

Allianz Arena, Munich: 70,076

Westfalenstadion, Dortmund: 65,849

Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen: 54,740

Waldstadion, Frankfurt: 54,697

Mercedes-Benz Arena, Stuttgart: 54,244

Volksparkstadion, Hamburg: 52,245

Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf: 51,031

RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne: 49,827

Red Bull Arena, Leipzig: 42,959

Official match ball

What is the official match ball for Euro 2024?

The Euro 2024 official match ball (Image credit: Adidas)

The official match ball for Euro 2024 is manufactured by Adidas, and is called the Fussballliebe - meaning 'love of football' in German.

It will be the first match ball in European Championships history to feature Connected Ball Technology, the same technology used in the World Cup 2022 Al Rihla ball. A sensor inside of the ball will help VAR with semi-automated offside decisions, while also providing 500 pieces of a data a second to detect when the ball is, or crucially isn't, touched.

The ball features a striking design which Adidas claims "represents the movement of the ball and the energy of the game through prominent black wing shapes accentuated with colourful edges, curves and dots."

Mascot

What is the mascot for Euro 2024?

(Image credit: UEFA)

Albärt the teddy bear is the official mascot for Euro 2024, following a vote conducted among UEFA.com users and schoolchildren across Europe, through the UEFA Football in Schools programme.

Wall chart

Click on the image below to open a high-resolution PDF Euro 2024 wall chart that you can print off at home.

(Image credit: Future)

Tickets

When will Euro 2024 tickets be on sale?

Euro 2024 tickets have already gone on sale.

More tickets will be held back for sale to supporters of the national teams that qualify through the Euro 2024 play-offs, scheduled for March 21 and 26 next year.