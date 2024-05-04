Manchester United report: Bruno Fernandes ‘doesn’t believe’ in Sir Jim Ratcliffe and could force an exit

By Ben Hayward
published

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes is reportedly having doubts about Sir Jim Ratcliffe's project at Old Trafford

Bruno Fernandes gestures during Manchester United's Premier League game against Burnley in April 2024.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is reportedly unconvinced by Sir Jim Ratcliffe's project for the Red Devils and could seek a move away from Old Trafford this summer.

Fernandes has made 230 appearances for United since signing from Sporting CP in 2020, scoring 79 goals, but has only piece of silverware to his name with the Red Devils so far – last season's EFL Cup.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Hayward
Ben Hayward
Weekend editor

Ben Hayward is the Weekend Editor of FourFourTwo. A European football writer and Tottenham Hotspur fan with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa America - and has spent much of that time in Spain. Ben speaks English and Spanish, currently dividing his time between Barcelona and London, covering all the big talking points of the weekend on FFT: he’s also written several list features and interviewed Guglielmo Vicario for the magazine.