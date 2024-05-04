Manchester United report: Bruno Fernandes ‘doesn’t believe’ in Sir Jim Ratcliffe and could force an exit
Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes is reportedly having doubts about Sir Jim Ratcliffe's project at Old Trafford
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is reportedly unconvinced by Sir Jim Ratcliffe's project for the Red Devils and could seek a move away from Old Trafford this summer.
Fernandes has made 230 appearances for United since signing from Sporting CP in 2020, scoring 79 goals, but has only piece of silverware to his name with the Red Devils so far – last season's EFL Cup.
Big changes are expected at Old Trafford this summer after Ratcliffe assumed control of football operations in late February and Fernandes' future is up in the air.
Speaking to DAZN Portugal this week, the midfielder was asked about his future and said: "Obviously, it doesn’t just depend on me, does it?
"A player always has to want to be here, but at the same time, you have to want him to stay. At the moment, I feel there's that on both sides.
"I’m not thinking too much about the future, not least because, obviously, this season hasn’t been at the level I'd hoped for, either individually or collectively, so far.
"So, if you want me to be very honest, if I have to think about not continuing in the Premier League, it won't be until after the Euros because nothing will be able to take my focus away from the FA Cup final and the Euros, as there's nothing more important than that at the moment."
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
The 29-year-old, who is under contract until 2026 with the option of another year, has been linked with Barcelona.
His latest remarks brought criticism from former Liverpool and England attacker Stan Collymore, who urged United to sell the midfielder.
"Very good player? Yes! – Captain material? Absolutely not," said Collymore for Caught Offside.
"The fact that he hinted earlier this week that he could be up for a move away tells me that he doesn’t have the stomach for the fight, doesn’t believe in the future project and wants a bit of the easy life – something you just don't ever get at United.
"For me, along with Paul Pogba, Harry Maguire and Antony he'll be a poster boy for the era at Manchester United where promise was abundant but excuses and not delivering were the reality.
"Sell and move on!"
In FourFourTwo's view, Fernandes seems more likely to stay at Manchester United. As well as being the captain, he is a highly valued and important player who has much to offer Erik ten Hag or a potential new manager next season.
More Manchester United stories
Erik ten Hag reveals Manchester United failed with Harry Kane transfer last summer
Manchester United report: Marcus Rashford decisions made as valuation emerges
Bastian Schweinsteiger exclusive: 'Jose Mourinho didn’t pick me at Manchester United - but we had a good relationship'
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Ben Hayward is the Weekend Editor of FourFourTwo. A European football writer and Tottenham Hotspur fan with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa America - and has spent much of that time in Spain. Ben speaks English and Spanish, currently dividing his time between Barcelona and London, covering all the big talking points of the weekend on FFT: he’s also written several list features and interviewed Guglielmo Vicario for the magazine.