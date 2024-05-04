Manchester United report: Bruno Fernandes ‘doesn’t believe’ in Sir Jim Ratcliffe and could force an exit

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is reportedly unconvinced by Sir Jim Ratcliffe's project for the Red Devils and could seek a move away from Old Trafford this summer.

Fernandes has made 230 appearances for United since signing from Sporting CP in 2020, scoring 79 goals, but has only piece of silverware to his name with the Red Devils so far – last season's EFL Cup.

Big changes are expected at Old Trafford this summer after Ratcliffe assumed control of football operations in late February and Fernandes' future is up in the air.

Bruno Fernandes celebrates after scoring for Manchester United against Fulham in November 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking to DAZN Portugal this week, the midfielder was asked about his future and said: "Obviously, it doesn’t just depend on me, does it?

"A player always has to want to be here, but at the same time, you have to want him to stay. At the moment, I feel there's that on both sides.

"I’m not thinking too much about the future, not least because, obviously, this season hasn’t been at the level I'd hoped for, either individually or collectively, so far.

"So, if you want me to be very honest, if I have to think about not continuing in the Premier League, it won't be until after the Euros because nothing will be able to take my focus away from the FA Cup final and the Euros, as there's nothing more important than that at the moment."

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The 29-year-old, who is under contract until 2026 with the option of another year, has been linked with Barcelona.

His latest remarks brought criticism from former Liverpool and England attacker Stan Collymore, who urged United to sell the midfielder.

"Very good player? Yes! – Captain material? Absolutely not," said Collymore for Caught Offside.

"The fact that he hinted earlier this week that he could be up for a move away tells me that he doesn’t have the stomach for the fight, doesn’t believe in the future project and wants a bit of the easy life – something you just don't ever get at United.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag alongside Sir Jim Ratcliffe. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"For me, along with Paul Pogba, Harry Maguire and Antony he'll be a poster boy for the era at Manchester United where promise was abundant but excuses and not delivering were the reality.

"Sell and move on!"

In FourFourTwo's view, Fernandes seems more likely to stay at Manchester United. As well as being the captain, he is a highly valued and important player who has much to offer Erik ten Hag or a potential new manager next season.

More Manchester United stories

Erik ten Hag reveals Manchester United failed with Harry Kane transfer last summer

Manchester United report: Marcus Rashford decisions made as valuation emerges

Bastian Schweinsteiger exclusive: 'Jose Mourinho didn’t pick me at Manchester United - but we had a good relationship'