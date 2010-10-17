Blatter troubled by vote-selling report

In an open letter to the executive committee, published on FIFA's website, Blatter said: "I am sorry to have to inform you of a very unpleasant situation which has developed in relation to an article published today in the Sunday Times, entitled "World Cup votes for sale".

"The information in the article has created a very negative impact on FIFA and on the bidding process for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups."

Blatter said that FIFA will begin an investigation into the allegations immediately and asked FIFA executive committee members to refrain from making public comments on the matter.