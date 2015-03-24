Gill: Blatter must go for FIFA to truly change

Luis Figo, Michael van Praag and Prince Ali bin Al-Hussein are all in the race to replace Sepp Blatter at the election in May.

Gill, hoping to this week become the FIFA vice-president, said Blatter's time was up.

"There have been some sensible changes to the governance of FIFA... but my personal view is that for change to be truly effected there needs to be a change of president," he told the FA's website.

"We have got the election coming up in May and, although this isn’t personal against Mr [Sepp] Blatter, I do feel it is time for a change in FIFA.

"If that happens then I truly believe we can move it forward."

Gill and Welsh FA president Trefor Lloyd Hughes are running to replace Northern Ireland's Jim Boyce.

Former Manchester United chief executive Gill said he was hopeful of leading change at FIFA.

"It is no secret that I first decided that I wasn’t going to stand and then I changed my mind," he said.

"I spoke to people within The FA, who nominated me, and within UEFA, with key people who I have got to know over the past few years, and finally in world football.

"To be vice-president of FIFA is clearly a responsible position and I aim to hopefully contribute to that debate."