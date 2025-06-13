How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup: Live streams, TV channels, fixtures for 32-team tournament
Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Jude Bellingham among star names – here's how to tune in
Watch the FIFA Club World Cup as 32 clubs from around the globe head to the United States to compete in the revamped tournament.
Manchester City are the defending champions, having won the last competition in the old format, and will be joined by the likes of Real Madrid, Chelsea, River Plate, Inter Miami and PSG.
This guide explains how to watch every game at the FIFA Club World Cup online via live stream, on TV, and from anywhere with a VPN. You’ll also find all the information on the groups and a full schedule.
Key information
• Dates: Saturday, June 14 until Sunday, July 13
• TV & Streaming: DAZN (Global)
• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free
Can I watch the FIFA Club World Cup for free?
Sports streaming service DAZN will broadcast all 63 matches of the FIFA Club World Cup for free around the globe, and in multiple languages.
If you are already a DAZN subscriber or Freemium member, then the tournament is part of your current membership.
If not a member, you just need an email address to register for a DAZN Freemium account to watch all the Club World Cup games for free via the DAZN App.
Watch FIFA Club World Cup free on DAZN
You can watch all the action from the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 exclusively on DAZN.com and the DAZN app. Sign up for free now and get your stream sorted.
Watch FIFA Club World Cup from anywhere
What if you're away from home for the FIFA Club World Cup and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.
You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streams from anywhere, and it's also great for your internet security, so it's a win-win.
FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market. Grab yourself a bargain...
Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal
TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!
How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup in the UK
As mentioned above, every game of the FIFA Club World Cup will be shown for FREE via the streaming service DAZN.
However, there is another option for football fans in the UK as Channel 5 will also show 23 FIFA Club World Cup matches during the tournament.
The broadcaster has live coverage of 15 group games, four last-16 ties, two quarter-finals, one semi-final and the final.
If you want to watch on TV then channel 5 is available through Freeview, Freesat, Freely, Sky or Virgin Media. Alternatively, if you want to stream the action from the US then simply go to channel5.com.
► How to watch Champions League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25
FIFA Club World Cup: Groups & teams
Group A
Al Ahly FC (Egypt)
FC Porto (Portugal)
SE Palmeiras (Brazil)
Inter Miami (United States)
Group B
Paris Saint-Germain (France)
Atlético de Madrid (Spain)
Botafogo (Brazil)
Seattle Sounders FC (United States)
Group C
FC Bayern München (Germany)
Auckland City FC (New Zealand)
CA Boca Juniors (Argentina)
SL Benfica (Portugal)
Group D
Espérance Sportive de Tunis (Tunisia)
CR Flamengo (Brazil)
Chelsea FC (England)
LAFC (United States)
Group E
CA River Plate (Argentina)
Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan)
CF Monterrey (Mexico)
Inter Milan (Italy)
Group F
Fluminense FC (Brazil)
Borussia Dortmund (Germany)
Ulsan HD (South Korea)
Mamelodi Sundowns FC (South Africa)
Group G
Manchester City (England)
Wydad AC (Morocco)
Al Ain FC (United Arab Emirates)
Juventus FC (Italy)
Group H
Real Madrid (Spain)
Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia)
CF Pachuca (Mexico)
FC Salzburg (Austria)
FIFA Club World Cup: Fixtures
(All times BST)
Sunday, June 15
Group A: Al Ahly vs Inter Miami - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami; kick off 1am
Group C: Bayern Munich vs Auckland City - TQL Stadium, Cincinnati; kick off 5pm
Group B: PSG vs Atletico Madrid - Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles; kick off 8pm
Group A: Palmeiras vs Porto - MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey; kick off 11pm
Monday, June 16
Group B: Botafogo vs Seattle Sounders - Lumen Field, Seattle; kick off 3am
Group D: Chelsea vs Los Angeles FC - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta; kick off 8pm
Group C: Boca Juniors vs Benfica - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami; kick off 11pm
Tuesday, June 17
Group D: Flamengo vs Esperance de Tunis - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia; kick
off 2am
Group F: Fluminense vs Borussia Dortmund - MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey;
kick off 5pm
Group E: River Plate vs Urawa Red Diamonds - Lumen Field, Seattle; kick off 8pm
Group F: Ulsan HD vs Mamelodi Sundowns - Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando; kick off 11pm
Wednesday, June 18
Group E: Monterrey vs Inter Milan - Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles; kick off 2am
Group G: Man City vs Wydad AC - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia; kick off 5pm
Group H: Real Madrid vs Al Hilal - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami; kick off 8pm
Group H: CF Pachuca vs FC Salzburg - TQL Stadium, Cincinnati; kick off 11pm
Thursday, June 19
Group G: Al Ain vs Juventus - Audi Field, Washington, D.C; kick off 2am
Group A: Palmeiras vs Al Ahly - MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey; kick off 5pm
Group A: Inter Miami vs Porto - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta; kick off 8pm
Group B: Seattle Sounders vs Atletico Madrid - Lumen Field, Seattle; kick off 8pm
Group B: PSG vs Botafogo - Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles; kick off 11pm
Friday, June 20
Group C: Benfica vs Auckland City - Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando; kick off 5pm
Group D: Flamengo vs Chelsea - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia; kick off 7pm
Group D: Los Angeles FC vs Esperance de Tunis - GEODIS Park, Nashville; kick off 10pm
Saturday, June 21
Group C: Bayern Munich vs Boca Juniors - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami; kick off 2am
Group F: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Bosurissa Dortmund - TQL Stadium, Cincinnati; kick off 5pm
Group E: Inter Milan vs Urawa Red Diamonds - Lumen Field, Seattle; kick off 5pm
Group F: Fluminense vs Ulsan HD - MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey; kick off 11pm
Group E: River Plate vs Monterrey - Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles; kick off 11pm
Sunday, 22 June
Group G: Juventus vs Wydad AC - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia; kick off 5pm
Group H: Real Madrid vs CF Pachuca - Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte; kick off 8pm
Group H: FC Salzburg vs Al Hilal - Audi Field, Washington, D.C; kick off 11pm
Monday, 23 June
Group G: Man City vs Al Ain - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta; kick off 2am
Group B: Seattle Sounders vs PSG - Lumen Field, Seattle; kick off 5pm
Group B: Atletico Madrid vs Botafogo - Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles; kick off 5pm
Tuesday, 24 June
Group A: Inter Miami vs Palmeiras - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami; kick off 2am
Group A: Porto vs Al Ahly - MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey; kick off 2am
Group C: Auckland City vs Boca Juniors - GEODIS Park, Nashville; kick off 7pm
Group C: Benfica vs Bayern Munich - Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte; kick off 8pm
Wednesday, 25 June
Group D: Los Angeles FC vs Flamengo - Camping World Stadium, Orlando; kick off 2am
Group D: Esperance de Tunis vs Chelsea - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia; kick off 2am
Group F: Borussia Dortmund vs Ulsan HD - TQL Stadium, Cincinnati; kick off 8pm
Group F: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Fluminense - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami; kick off 8pm
Group E: Inter Milan vs River Plate - Lumen Field, Seattle; kick off 11pm
Group E: Urawa Red Diamonds vs Monterrey - Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles; kick off 11pm
Thursday, 26 June
Group G: Juventus vs Man City - Camping World Stadium, Orlando; kick off 8pm
Group G: Wydad AC vs Al Ain - Audi Field, Washington, D.C; kick off 8pm
Group H: Al Hilal vs CF Pachuca - GEODIS Park, Nashville; kick off 1am
Friday, 17 June
Group H: FC Salzberg vs Real Madrid - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia; kick off 2am
Knockout stage - round of 16
Saturday, 28 June
Match 49: Group A winners vs Group B runners-up - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia;kick off 5pm
Match 50: Group C winners vs Group D runners-up - Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte; kick off 9pm
Sunday, 29 June
Match 51: Group B winners vs Group A runners-up - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta; kick off 5pm
Match 52: Group D winners vs Group C runners-up - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami; kick off 9pm
Monday, 30 June
Match 53: Group E winners vs Group F runners-up - Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte; kick off 8pm
Tuesday, 31 June
Match 54: Group G winners vs Group H runners-up - Camping World Stadium, Orlando; kick off 2am
Tuesday, 1 July
Match 55: Group H winners vs Group G runners-up - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami; kick off 8pm
Wednesday, 2 July
Match 56: Group F winners vs Group E runners-up - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta; kick off 2am
Quarter-final fixtures
Friday, 4 July
Match 57: Winner match 53 vs Winner match 54 - Camping World Stadium, Orlando; kick off 8pm
Saturday, 5 July
Match 58: Winner match 49 vs Winner match 50 - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia; kick off 2am
Match 59: Winner match 51 vs Winner match 52 - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta; kick off 5pm
Match 60: Winner match 55 vs Winner match 56 - MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey; kick off 9pm
Semi-final fixtures
Tuesday, 8 July
Match 61: Winner match 57 vs Winner match 58 - MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey; kick off 8pm
Wednesday, 9 July
Match 62: Winner match 59 vs Winner match 60 - MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey; kick off 8pm
Final
Sunday, 13 July
Match 63: Winner match 61 vs Winner match 62 - MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey; kick off 8pm
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Get the FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Adrian is a freelance journalist and copywriter based in the UK. He has written about sport for a wide range of publications including FourFourTwo, World Soccer Magazine, Newsweek, and Yahoo. Having covered everything from the NBA Finals and French Open to the London Olympics and F1 in Abu Dhabi, his great passion remains football – a sport he could write and talk about all day long.