Watch the FIFA Club World Cup as 32 clubs from around the globe head to the United States to compete in the revamped tournament.

Manchester City are the defending champions, having won the last competition in the old format, and will be joined by the likes of Real Madrid, Chelsea, River Plate, Inter Miami and PSG.

This guide explains how to watch every game at the FIFA Club World Cup online via live stream, on TV, and from anywhere with a VPN. You’ll also find all the information on the groups and a full schedule.

Key information

• Dates: Saturday, June 14 until Sunday, July 13

• TV & Streaming: DAZN (Global)

• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Can I watch the FIFA Club World Cup for free?

Sports streaming service DAZN will broadcast all 63 matches of the FIFA Club World Cup for free around the globe, and in multiple languages.

If you are already a DAZN subscriber or Freemium member, then the tournament is part of your current membership.

If not a member, you just need an email address to register for a DAZN Freemium account to watch all the Club World Cup games for free via the DAZN App.

Watch FIFA Club World Cup free on DAZN

You can watch all the action from the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 exclusively on DAZN.com and the DAZN app. Sign up for free now and get your stream sorted.

Watch FIFA Club World Cup from anywhere

What if you're away from home for the FIFA Club World Cup and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streams from anywhere, and it's also great for your internet security, so it's a win-win.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market. Grab yourself a bargain...

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup in the UK

As mentioned above, every game of the FIFA Club World Cup will be shown for FREE via the streaming service DAZN.

However, there is another option for football fans in the UK as Channel 5 will also show 23 FIFA Club World Cup matches during the tournament.

The broadcaster has live coverage of 15 group games, four last-16 ties, two quarter-finals, one semi-final and the final.

If you want to watch on TV then channel 5 is available through Freeview, Freesat, Freely, Sky or Virgin Media. Alternatively, if you want to stream the action from the US then simply go to channel5.com.

FIFA Club World Cup: Groups & teams

Group A

Al Ahly FC (Egypt)

FC Porto (Portugal)

SE Palmeiras (Brazil)

Inter Miami (United States)

Group B

Paris Saint-Germain (France)

Atlético de Madrid (Spain)

Botafogo (Brazil)

Seattle Sounders FC (United States)

Group C

FC Bayern München (Germany)

Auckland City FC (New Zealand)

CA Boca Juniors (Argentina)

SL Benfica (Portugal)

Group D

Espérance Sportive de Tunis (Tunisia)

CR Flamengo (Brazil)

Chelsea FC (England)

LAFC (United States)

Group E

CA River Plate (Argentina)

Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan)

CF Monterrey (Mexico)

Inter Milan (Italy)

Group F

Fluminense FC (Brazil)

Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

Ulsan HD (South Korea)

Mamelodi Sundowns FC (South Africa)

Group G

Manchester City (England)

Wydad AC (Morocco)

Al Ain FC (United Arab Emirates)

Juventus FC (Italy)

Group H

Real Madrid (Spain)

Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia)

CF Pachuca (Mexico)

FC Salzburg (Austria)

FIFA Club World Cup: Fixtures

(All times BST)

Sunday, June 15

Group A: Al Ahly vs Inter Miami - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami; kick off 1am

Group C: Bayern Munich vs Auckland City - TQL Stadium, Cincinnati; kick off 5pm

Group B: PSG vs Atletico Madrid - Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles; kick off 8pm

Group A: Palmeiras vs Porto - MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey; kick off 11pm

Monday, June 16

Group B: Botafogo vs Seattle Sounders - Lumen Field, Seattle; kick off 3am

Group D: Chelsea vs Los Angeles FC - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta; kick off 8pm

Group C: Boca Juniors vs Benfica - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami; kick off 11pm

Tuesday, June 17

Group D: Flamengo vs Esperance de Tunis - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia; kick

off 2am

Group F: Fluminense vs Borussia Dortmund - MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey;

kick off 5pm

Group E: River Plate vs Urawa Red Diamonds - Lumen Field, Seattle; kick off 8pm

Group F: Ulsan HD vs Mamelodi Sundowns - Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando; kick off 11pm

Wednesday, June 18

Group E: Monterrey vs Inter Milan - Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles; kick off 2am

Group G: Man City vs Wydad AC - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia; kick off 5pm

Group H: Real Madrid vs Al Hilal - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami; kick off 8pm

Group H: CF Pachuca vs FC Salzburg - TQL Stadium, Cincinnati; kick off 11pm

Thursday, June 19

Group G: Al Ain vs Juventus - Audi Field, Washington, D.C; kick off 2am

Group A: Palmeiras vs Al Ahly - MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey; kick off 5pm

Group A: Inter Miami vs Porto - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta; kick off 8pm

Group B: Seattle Sounders vs Atletico Madrid - Lumen Field, Seattle; kick off 8pm

Group B: PSG vs Botafogo - Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles; kick off 11pm

Friday, June 20

Group C: Benfica vs Auckland City - Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando; kick off 5pm

Group D: Flamengo vs Chelsea - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia; kick off 7pm

Group D: Los Angeles FC vs Esperance de Tunis - GEODIS Park, Nashville; kick off 10pm

Saturday, June 21

Group C: Bayern Munich vs Boca Juniors - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami; kick off 2am

Group F: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Bosurissa Dortmund - TQL Stadium, Cincinnati; kick off 5pm

Group E: Inter Milan vs Urawa Red Diamonds - Lumen Field, Seattle; kick off 5pm

Group F: Fluminense vs Ulsan HD - MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey; kick off 11pm

Group E: River Plate vs Monterrey - Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles; kick off 11pm

Sunday, 22 June

Group G: Juventus vs Wydad AC - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia; kick off 5pm

Group H: Real Madrid vs CF Pachuca - Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte; kick off 8pm

Group H: FC Salzburg vs Al Hilal - Audi Field, Washington, D.C; kick off 11pm

Monday, 23 June

Group G: Man City vs Al Ain - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta; kick off 2am

Group B: Seattle Sounders vs PSG - Lumen Field, Seattle; kick off 5pm

Group B: Atletico Madrid vs Botafogo - Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles; kick off 5pm

Tuesday, 24 June

Group A: Inter Miami vs Palmeiras - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami; kick off 2am

Group A: Porto vs Al Ahly - MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey; kick off 2am

Group C: Auckland City vs Boca Juniors - GEODIS Park, Nashville; kick off 7pm

Group C: Benfica vs Bayern Munich - Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte; kick off 8pm

Wednesday, 25 June

Group D: Los Angeles FC vs Flamengo - Camping World Stadium, Orlando; kick off 2am

Group D: Esperance de Tunis vs Chelsea - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia; kick off 2am

Group F: Borussia Dortmund vs Ulsan HD - TQL Stadium, Cincinnati; kick off 8pm

Group F: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Fluminense - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami; kick off 8pm

Group E: Inter Milan vs River Plate - Lumen Field, Seattle; kick off 11pm

Group E: Urawa Red Diamonds vs Monterrey - Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles; kick off 11pm

Thursday, 26 June

Group G: Juventus vs Man City - Camping World Stadium, Orlando; kick off 8pm

Group G: Wydad AC vs Al Ain - Audi Field, Washington, D.C; kick off 8pm

Group H: Al Hilal vs CF Pachuca - GEODIS Park, Nashville; kick off 1am

Friday, 17 June

Group H: FC Salzberg vs Real Madrid - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia; kick off 2am

Knockout stage - round of 16

Saturday, 28 June

Match 49: Group A winners vs Group B runners-up - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia;kick off 5pm

Match 50: Group C winners vs Group D runners-up - Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte; kick off 9pm

Sunday, 29 June

Match 51: Group B winners vs Group A runners-up - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta; kick off 5pm

Match 52: Group D winners vs Group C runners-up - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami; kick off 9pm

Monday, 30 June

Match 53: Group E winners vs Group F runners-up - Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte; kick off 8pm

Tuesday, 31 June

Match 54: Group G winners vs Group H runners-up - Camping World Stadium, Orlando; kick off 2am

Tuesday, 1 July

Match 55: Group H winners vs Group G runners-up - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami; kick off 8pm

Wednesday, 2 July

Match 56: Group F winners vs Group E runners-up - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta; kick off 2am

Quarter-final fixtures

Friday, 4 July

Match 57: Winner match 53 vs Winner match 54 - Camping World Stadium, Orlando; kick off 8pm

Saturday, 5 July

Match 58: Winner match 49 vs Winner match 50 - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia; kick off 2am

Match 59: Winner match 51 vs Winner match 52 - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta; kick off 5pm

Match 60: Winner match 55 vs Winner match 56 - MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey; kick off 9pm

Semi-final fixtures

Tuesday, 8 July

Match 61: Winner match 57 vs Winner match 58 - MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey; kick off 8pm

Wednesday, 9 July

Match 62: Winner match 59 vs Winner match 60 - MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey; kick off 8pm

Final

Sunday, 13 July

Match 63: Winner match 61 vs Winner match 62 - MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey; kick off 8pm