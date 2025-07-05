Quiz! How well do you know England Women? Test yourself with 20 questions on the Lionesses

England Women have dreams of glory again in Switzerland

The Lionesses will look to defend their Euros crown this summer as they head to Switzerland for Euro 2025.

England Women lifted the trophy on home soil in 2022 and face a tough challenge to hold onto it this summer - but it is one they can face without fear or apprehension as they go up against the rest of the best sides in Europe.

But do you have any fear or apprehension of your own about taking on our Lionesses quiz?

There's plenty to go at here, with questions covering everything from Lionesses record holders and the side's record at major tournaments, to notable scorers, famous squad number choices and individual career paths.

There's no time limit but you do have 20 questions to answer.

Don't know an answer? You can eliminate one of the options by signing into Kwizly.

Remember to comment your scores below and share with your mates.

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

