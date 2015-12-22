BREAKING NEWS: Blatter appeals against eight-year ban

Sepp Blatter has appealed against his eight-year suspension from football, his legal team have confirmed.

The FIFA president was issued a ban along with UEFA counterpart Michel Platini by FIFA's Independent Ethics Committee as a result of an alleged "disloyal payment" in 2011.

FIFA cleared both men of corruption charges but stated that Blatter could not demonstrate "a legal basis for this payment", prompting the decision to suspend the duo.

Blatter branded the ban as "unjust" and his since confirmed he will appeal the decision.