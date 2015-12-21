BREAKING NEWS: Blatter confirms appeal to CAS against eight-year football ban

Sepp Blatter has confirmed his intention to appeal against his eight-year FIFA ban from all football-related activity at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Blatter, who had already announced that he would step down as FIFA president ahead of February's elections, and UEFA counterpart Michel Platini were both banned for eight years by FIFA's Ethics Committee on Monday.

But the 79-year-old Swiss later announced in a media conference that he is to appeal to CAS.