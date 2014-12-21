Burns double downs Sydney for Wellington
Nathan Burns staked a claim for a place in Australia's Asian Cup squad by inspiring Wellington’s 2-0 win over Sydney FC at Allianz Stadium.
Burns struck twice in the space of eight second-half minutes as the Phoenix continued their impressive form of late by securing a third A-League.win in their last four matches at the expense of the Sky Blues in the harbour city on Sunday.
Sydney were dealt a blow before kick-off with skipper Alex Brosque forced to withdraw with a groin problem and they have now won just one of their last seven matches in the A-League.
The result sees Wellington leapfrog Sydney into fourth spot in the table heading into Christmas.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.