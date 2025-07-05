Harry Kane exclusive: 'I’d love to see England women win the Euros for a second time' England captain sends message to Lionesses ahead of Women's Euro 2025 opening game

Harry Kane will be living up to the T-shirt this summer

Harry Kane is backing England to shake off their World Cup heartbreak and emerge as European football's dominant force once again as they embark on their Euro 2025 campaign.

The Lionesses will kick off their defence of the European Championship trophy with a tough encounter against France in Zurich at 8pm UK time on Saturday evening.

2017 Euros winners the Netherlands and tournament debutantes Wales make up the rest of England's group, making it the competition's most challenging group.

Harry Kane backing England for Euro 2025 victory

Harry Kane is England men's all-time leading goalscorer (Image credit: Getty Images)

But men's captain Kane believes Sarina Wiegman's side aren't just capable of getting through that group, but going all the way and winning the Euros for a second time in a row.

England clinched the trophy on home soil at the last edition of the tournament in 2022, with Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly scoring to deliver a 2-1 extra-time victory over Germany in the final.

England Women won their first ever major tournament at Euro 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking exclusively to FourFourTwo, Kane said: “I was at Wembley for the Euro 2022 Final and saw the Lionesses lift the trophy.

"They were amazing scenes and the ground was rocking at the final whistle. I was incredibly proud of what they achieved

"Knowing how much hard work goes into being a professional athlete, for them to be able to bring it home was special.

“We saw what that did for the game and how it brought the entire country together. It was brilliant to see the nation coming together when they made it to the World Cup final, too."

Spain pipped England in the 2023 World Cup final (Image credit: Getty Images)

England were defeated by Spain in Sydney that day, with Olga Carmona's first-half goal proving the difference between the two sides.

Kane continued: "It was a shame about the result that day, but I’m sure they will do well at this summer’s tournament.

“I’d love to see them win the Euros for a second time and defend the trophy. I wish them all the best and hope they can bring it home. I’ll be watching and cheering them on. They deserve it.”

Even assuming both sides make it through the group stage, the Lionesses cannot meet Spain at the Euros until at least the semi-finals.