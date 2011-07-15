Catalan mayor: Cesc plight like kidnapping

Fabregas, 24, has made no secret of his wish to return one day to the club he left as a 16-year-old in 2003 but has stopped short of publicly demanding a transfer.

"We want him to come right away, he is experiencing a kidnapping," Estanislau Fors i Garcia, the mayor of Catalan town Arenys de Mar where Fabregas grew up, was quoted as saying in Barcelona-based daily Sport.

"If the English are so honourable they should behave properly," he added.

"He [Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger] has to stop clowning around because it's disorienting for all of us."