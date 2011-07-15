Catalan mayor: Cesc plight like kidnapping
By app
MADRID - The situation Cesc Fabregas finds himself in at Arsenal is akin to a "kidnapping" and the English club should allow him to return to Barcelona, the mayor of his home town was quoted as saying on Friday.
Fabregas, 24, has made no secret of his wish to return one day to the club he left as a 16-year-old in 2003 but has stopped short of publicly demanding a transfer.
GEAR:Save 10% on Arsenal's new home and away shirts. Free delivery on orders over £50
"We want him to come right away, he is experiencing a kidnapping," Estanislau Fors i Garcia, the mayor of Catalan town Arenys de Mar where Fabregas grew up, was quoted as saying in Barcelona-based daily Sport.
"If the English are so honourable they should behave properly," he added.
"He [Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger] has to stop clowning around because it's disorienting for all of us."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.