De Zeeuw cleared after Cacares jaw kick

However, an examination showed only loose teeth and he was able to return shortly afterwards to join the rest of the celebrating Dutch squad, a team spokeswoman said.

De Zeeuw got an accidental kick in the jaw from Uruguay's left-back Martin Caceres just before the half-hour mark leading to the Dutchman's substitution at the break.

The spokeswoman added that De Zeeuw had briefly been knocked out by the blow but there was no lasting damage.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook