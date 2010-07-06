De Zeeuw cleared after Cacares jaw kick
CAPE TOWN - Netherlands midfielder Demy de Zeeuw was taken to hospital with a suspected broken jaw after their 3-2 World Cup semi-final win over Uruguay on Tuesday.
However, an examination showed only loose teeth and he was able to return shortly afterwards to join the rest of the celebrating Dutch squad, a team spokeswoman said.
De Zeeuw got an accidental kick in the jaw from Uruguay's left-back Martin Caceres just before the half-hour mark leading to the Dutchman's substitution at the break.
The spokeswoman added that De Zeeuw had briefly been knocked out by the blow but there was no lasting damage.
