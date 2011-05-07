Halilhodzic quits Dinamo Zagreb

"Halilhodzic said he would not attend a news conference as he is no longer our coach. He may issue a statement later today after which we will take a position towards his decision," Dinamo Zagreb director, Damir Vrbanovic said on the website on Friday.

Local media reported that Halilhodzic had clashed with Dinamo's chief executive Zdravko Mamic at half-time during their 1-0 league win over Inter Zapresic on Friday.

Halilhodzic signed a two-and-a-half year contract to take charge of Dinamo in August and they easily won their sixth straight title ahead of rivals Hadjuk Split in his first season.

During his coaching career Halilhodzic, a former Yugoslav international, has managed a number of teams including Paris St. Germain.

He came to Dinamo after his spell with the Ivory Coast ended before the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.