Izaguirre returns to Celtic on one-year deal

Celtic have re-signed six-time Scottish Premiership champion Emilio Izaguirre after a one-year stint in Saudi Arabia.
Left-back Emilio Izaguirre has returned to Scottish Premiership champions Celtic on a one-year deal.
The Honduras international won six titles in seven years in Glasgow before leaving the club for Al-Fayha in 2017.
However, Izaguirre cut short his time in Saudi Arabia and, following reported interest from Hibernian, has re-joined Celtic, where he was a hugely popular figure for much of his first spell.
The move is subject to international clearance.
