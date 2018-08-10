Izaguirre returns to Celtic on one-year deal

Left-back Emilio Izaguirre has returned to Scottish Premiership champions Celtic on a one-year deal.

The Honduras international won six titles in seven years in Glasgow before leaving the club for Al-Fayha in 2017.

However, Izaguirre cut short his time in Saudi Arabia and, following reported interest from Hibernian, has re-joined Celtic, where he was a hugely popular figure for much of his first spell.

The move is subject to international clearance.