PSG sanction is 'harsh', claims FFF chief

The Ligue 1 champions have won back to back titles after being bankrolled by the Qatari Investment Authority.

Their new-found cash supplies have paid for the likes of Thiago Silva, Edinson Cavani and Zlatan Ibrahimovic to be brought to the French capital.

However, PSG's lavish spending landed them in hot water this year when they were found to have operated at a loss greater than that allowed by the FFP rulings.

They were restricted to spending just €50 million on top of money recouped by player sales this close-season, and their squad size for the UEFA Champions League is limited to just 21.

But FFF chief Noel Le Graet believes PSG should have been treated more leniently as they look to catch up with Europe's biggest clubs.

"First of all, I think to be honest, we need Paris Saint Germain," he said. "French football needs PSG.

"To make them abide by the FFP rules rather fast is a bit too harsh. Even though, they might not need all that money to succeed.

"It's true that if you have money, you are certain to succeed.

"In Europe, we can see that Real Madrid and Manchester City don't lower their guards. I prefer Bayern's politics, more their politics than other clubs.

"There is a fierce competition in Europe and I like the idea of a competitive Paris."