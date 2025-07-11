Crystal Palace’s fate in the Europa League decided amid Lyon reprieve

Crystal Palace now know which European competition they’ll play in next season following a UEFA ruling.

This summer should have been one of nothing but celebration for those at Selhurst Park after securing the club’s first piece of major silverware with an unlikely FA Cup final victory over Manchester City in May.

With that triumph came entry to the Europa League and with that entry came weeks of wrangling over UEFA’s multi-club ownership rules; an unwelcome prize the Eagles didn’t bargain for.

Palace feel the wrath of UEFA’s multi-club ownership rules

Palace were due to compete in the Europa League after winning the FA Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

American businessman John Textor owns shares in both Palace and French club Lyon, both of whom qualified for the Europa League, clashing with UEFA rules that state clubs under the same ownership cannot compete in the same competition.

Lyon are experiencing their own difficulties, having been demoted from Ligue 1 for breaching financial rules which would have impacted their European place, but the issue was brought back to Palace’s door when the French club were reinstated earlier this week.

Eberechi Eze scored the winning goal that should have sent the Eagles into the Europa League (Image credit: Getty Images)

UEFA have now ruled that, with Lyon confirmed for the upcoming Europa League campaign, Palace cannot enter the tournament and have therefore been demoted to the Conference League, Europe’s third-rung trophy.

Textor has since sold his stake to New York Jets owner Woody Johnson, a move the club hoped might clear the Europa League impasse, but UEFA do not appear to have considered this move, instead sticking strictly to their 1 March deadline under their rules.

Sky Sports News reported that Palace intend to appeal this decision with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Nottingham Forest’s position, currently occupying England’s Conference League spot, is to be determined once the CAS appeal has been resolved.

Palace intend to appeal the decision (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking on Palace’s situation, Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol said: “[Palace] are going to challenge this and are very angry about what UEFA have done – they feel they earned that place by right, by winning a trophy and beating Man City in the FA Cup final.

"All along, Palace have been stressing [Textor] does not have decisive influence at the club.

"Textor himself said yesterday that he has no influence. This is a bitter pill for Palace and their supporters to swallow.

"The way CAS works, their cases can be fast-tracked and I'm sure it will be. The draw for the Europa League is in August."