'I'm really, really demanding of myself - and my teammates': Bryan Mbeumo tells Manchester United players and Ruben Amorim what he expects of them

Manchester United fought off interest from Newcastle and Tottenham this summer to sign Brentford forward Mbeumo following his 20-goal Premier League season last term.

The Old Trafford club have also added Matheus Cunha on a permanent deal from Wolverhampton Wanderers as Ruben Amorim bolsters his attacking options.

Man United ended last season in 15th place, their lowest ever finish since the Premier League's inception in 1992. Ahead of his first full campaign in charge, Portuguese coach Amorim will be tasked with drastically improving upon the team's efforts in 2024/25.

Bryan Mbeumo expects the best from Manchester United colleagues

Mbeumo celebrates one of his 20 Premier League goals during 2024-25 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite the Red Devils' lowly finish, Mbeumo - who ranked seventh in our list of the best right-wingers in the world - was not deterred from joining, swapping Brentford and West London for Manchester in a club record transfer for the Bees.

He is expected to play a key role in what Man United fans hope is a revival this coming season, building on his six years as a Brentford player.

Bryan Mbeumo hopes to hit the ground running at Old Trafford (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ahead of the new campaign, Mbeumo has been speaking with former Man United and England centre-back Rio Ferdinand.

"I'm someone who doesn't put targets on myself because I don't want to put limits on what I can do," Mbeumo told the Rio Ferdinand Presents YouTube channel. "But I'm really, really demanding [of] myself because I know I have abilities to play well and I think [at] our level, you have to be demanding a lot on [yourself] and of course on your teammates.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"If you can put demands on you and drive your people around you, I think it's really good for the team."

Mbeumo appeared in all 38 of Brentford's league matches last season, scoring 20 goals whilst adding a further seven assists. The Frenchman is understood to keep a strict diet and exercise regimen, which he believes helps maintain his performance levels and availability.

Bryan Mbeumo on the 'Rio Ferdinand Presents' podcast (Image credit: Rio Ferdinand Presents)

"I have a coach. It's more basically doing sprint stuff to win with more pace," Mbeumo added. "And, yeah, I have a chef as well. So we're straight linked with the nutritionist of the club. I think even this is really important for the recovery and it's always good to eat healthy food as well."

Man United kick off their new Premier League campaign at home to Arsenal on Sunday, August 17. The game is scheduled to begin at 4:30pm (BST).

Listen to the full Rio Meets Bryan Mbeumo interview on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.