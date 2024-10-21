How to watch Champions League live streams from anywhere in 2024/25

Europe’s premier club competition is back and it’s bigger than ever. This guide explains how to watch Champions League live streams wherever you are in the world – including options to watch some games for free in Ireland.

UK viewers can once again tune in though TNT Sports, but Champions League newcomer Amazon Prime Video will also air one game per match week – including Tuesday’s clash between Arsenal and Shakhtar Donetsk. There are also streaming options in the US and Australia, while Virgin Media Player and RTÉ Player will be showing selected games FOR FREE in Ireland. If you’re going to be abroad for any of the action, don’t forget that you can use a VPN to watch your usual UCL live stream from overseas. Find out more below.

The new Champions League group stage format sees 36 teams playing eight games each to determine their position in one giant league, with the aim of progressing to the knockout stages. That means 18 matches per match week, with Barcelona vs Bayern Munich and a rematch between 2023/24 finalists Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund among the Tuesday and Wednesday highlights.

Here’s how to watch UEFA Champions League live streams wherever you are in the world.

This week’s Champions League and channels

Tuesday, October 22

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 UK Ireland US Australia AC Milan vs Club Brugge TNT Sports (k/o 5.45pm BST) Row 0 - Cell 2 Paramount Plus (k/o 12.45pm ET, 9.45am PT) Stan Sport (k/o 3.45am AEDT, Wednesday) Monaco vs Red Star Belgrade TNT Sports (k/o 5.45pm BST) Row 1 - Cell 2 Paramount Plus (k/o 12.45pm ET, 9.45am PT) Stan Sport (k/o 3.45am AEDT, Wednesday) Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk Prime Video (k/o 8.00pm BST) Premier Sports (k/o 8.00pm IST) Paramount Plus (k/o 3.00pm ET, 12.00pm PT) Stan Sport (k/o 6.00am AEDT, Wednesday) Aston Villa vs Bologna TNT Sports (k/o 8.00pm BST) Virgin Media More (k/o 8.00pm IST) Paramount Plus (k/o 3.00pm ET, 12.00pm PT) Stan Sport (k/o 6.00am AEDT, Wednesday) Girona vs Slovan Bratislava TNT Sports (k/o 8.00pm BST) Row 4 - Cell 2 Paramount Plus (k/o 3.00pm ET, 12.00pm PT) Stan Sport (k/o 6.00am AEDT, Wednesday) Juventus vs Stuttgart TNT Sports (k/o 8.00pm BST) Row 5 - Cell 2 Paramount Plus (k/o 3.00pm ET, 12.00pm PT) Stan Sport (k/o 6.00am AEDT, Wednesday) Paris Saint-Germain vs PSV Eindhoven TNT Sports (k/o 8.00pm BST) Row 6 - Cell 2 Paramount Plus (k/o 3.00pm ET, 12.00pm PT) Stan Sport (k/o 6.00am AEDT, Wednesday) Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund TNT Sports (k/o 8.00pm BST) FREE Virgin Media Two / Virgin Media Player (k/o 8.00pm IST) Paramount Plus (k/o 3.00pm ET, 12.00pm PT) Stan Sport (k/o 6.00am AEDT, Wednesday) Sturm Graz vs Sporting CP TNT Sports (k/o 8.00pm BST) Row 8 - Cell 2 Paramount Plus (k/o 3.00pm ET, 12.00pm PT) Stan Sport (k/o 6.00am AEDT, Wednesday)

Wednesday, October 23

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 UK Ireland US Australia Atalanta vs Celtic TNT Sports (k/o 5.45pm BST) FREE Virgin Media Two / Virgin Media Player (k/o 5.45pm IST) Paramount Plus (k/o 12.45pm ET, 9.45am PT) Stan Sport (k/o 3.45am AEDT, Thursday) Brest vs Bayer Leverkusen TNT Sports (k/o 5.45pm BST) Row 1 - Cell 2 Paramount Plus (k/o 12.45pm ET, 9.45am PT) Stan Sport (k/o 3.45am AEDT, Thursday) Atlético Madrid vs Lille TNT Sports (k/o 8.00pm BST) Row 2 - Cell 2 Paramount Plus (k/o 3.00pm ET, 12.00pm PT) Stan Sport (k/o 6.00am AEDT, Thursday) Barcelona vs Bayern Munich TNT Sports (k/o 8.00pm BST) FREE Virgin Media Two / Virgin Media Player (k/o 8.00pm IST) Paramount Plus (k/o 3.00pm ET, 12.00pm PT) Stan Sport (k/o 6.00am AEDT, Thursday) Benfica vs Feyenoord TNT Sports (k/o 8.00pm BST) Row 4 - Cell 2 Paramount Plus (k/o 3.00pm ET, 12.00pm PT) Stan Sport (k/o 6.00am AEDT, Thursday) Manchester City vs Sparta Prague TNT Sports (k/o 8.00pm BST) Virgin Media More (k/o 8.00pm IST) Paramount Plus (k/o 3.00pm ET, 12.00pm PT) Stan Sport (k/o 6.00am AEDT, Thursday) RB Leipzig vs Liverpool TNT Sports (k/o 8.00pm BST) RTÉ 2/RTÉ Player FREE (k/o 8.00pm IST) Paramount Plus (k/o 3.00pm ET, 12.00pm PT) Stan Sport (k/o 6.00am AEDT, Thursday) Young Boys vs Inter Milan TNT Sports (k/o 8.00pm BST) Row 7 - Cell 2 Paramount Plus (k/o 3.00pm ET, 12.00pm PT) Stan Sport (k/o 6.00am AEDT, Thursday) Sturm Graz vs Club Brugge TNT Sports (k/o 8.00pm BST) Row 8 - Cell 2 Paramount Plus (k/o 3.00pm ET, 12.00pm PT) Stan Sport (k/o 6.00am AEDT, Thursday)

Watch UCL live streams for free in Ireland

It’s good news for football fans in Ireland because numerous Champions League games will be available for free this season.

Virgin Media TV has the rights to show several games every match week – some of which will air on the free-to-air Virgin Media Two and the Virgin Media Play streaming service. Other games will be available on Virgin Media More, which is exclusive to Virgin Media customers.

You’ll also be able to watch selected matches on the free-to-air RTÉ 2 and its RTÉ Player.

And subscription service Premier Sports will be showing Champions league live streams for selected matches. You can subscribe to Premier Sports through Sky, Now and Virgin Media.

Use a VPN to watch from anywhere

If you’re overseas when the next round of UEFA Champions League fixtures kicks off, annoyingly your usual on-demand services won’t work. That’s because your IP address tells the broadcaster you’re in another country, and you’ll subsequently be blocked from tuning in – not ideal if you’ve already paid up for a subscription service you’re not able to use.

Thankfully there is another option that doesn’t involve resorting to one of those illegal feeds on Reddit. All you need is a VPN (Virtual Private Network), a handy piece of software which can make it look like your device is still back at home.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to create a private connection between your device and choice and the internet, meaning the streamer can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is also entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, but FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar are big fans of NordVPN:

Can I watch the Champions League on Amazon Prime Video?

Amazon Prime Video customers in certain countries can enjoy live coverage of selected Champions League matches via their existing Prime subscription. Viewers in the UK, Germany and Italy can all tune into UCL action through Prime Video – and if you're not already a subscriber you can take advantage of the 30-day free trial.

Check your country’s Prime Video homepage for more information.

Watch Champions League live streams in the UK

UEFA Champions League live streams are shared between two broadcasters in the UK.

TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) and Discovery+ have rights to 187 of the 204 Champions League matches in 2024/25. A Discovery+ Premium subscription will set you back £30.99, but you also have the option to add TNT Sports to existing Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media packages (prices vary).

Champions League newbies Amazon Prime Video will show the other 17 matches this season, and have first pick of Tuesday night fixtures – chances are they’ll be prioritising matches involving English teams. You can sign up to Prime for £8.99 per month, and new subscribers can take advantage of a 30-day free trial.

Highlights will also be available on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Watch Champions League live streams in the US

Paramount+ has the rights to Champions League live streams in the US. The Paramount+ Essential package costs $7.99 per month or $59.99 per year, while Paramount+ with Showtime (which allows you to stream over 40,000 movies and TV episodes without ads) costs $12.99 per month or $119.99 per year. Champions League soccer is available with both deals.

Watch Champions League live streams in Australia

Aussies can watch Champions League live streams on Stan Sport. It costs $15 per month to add Stan Sport to your standard Stan subscription.

Watch Champions League live streams in South Africa

Soccer fans in South Africa can watch the UCL action on subscription service SuperSport through DStv.