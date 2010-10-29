Sampdoria take action against Cassano

"Antonio Cassano was seriously offensive and lacked respect towards the president. Sampdoria announce that we have started disciplinary proceedings with the relevant authorities," the statement said.

Italian media, which said the clash came over Cassano's refusal to attend a charity dinner, took the statement to mean that the player would be thrown out of the first team squad.

The 28-year-old was constantly in trouble in the past but has matured markedly in the last two years and married in the close season and has a baby on the way.

His bad boy image following a series of pranks at ex-clubs AS Roma and Real Madrid led to former Italy coach Marcello Lippi exiling him from the national side but new boss Cesare Prandelli had installed Cassano as a key player in Euro 2012 qualifying.

Inter Milan have been long-term admirers of Cassano and are short of extra firepower while Juventus need guile upfront and could be tempted with a bid for the skilful attacker in January if his Samp career is over.