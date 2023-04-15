Mourinho and Allegri teams play like sh*t, obscene football – Antonio Cassano
The former Italy striker has hit out again at the Roma coach and also the Juventus boss in his latest explosive interview
Former Italy striker Antonio Cassano has hit out at Roma coach Jose Mourinho and Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri, saying their teams 'play like sh*t'.
Cassano is no stranger to controversy and the former Roma has long been critical of Mourinho.
And in his latest explosive interview, this time with La Gazzetta dello Sport, he did not mince his words.
"Mourinho has to understand that as long as his teams play badly, he will always have one person who will tell him: me," Cassano said.
"How much has he won? I don't care one bit. It's the same with Allegri. With the players they have, they play obscene football.
"They have trophies in their cabinet? So what? If their teams play like sh*t. I'll say it and I won't hide."
Cassano, who also played for AC Milan, Inter and Real Madrid in a colourful career, added: "His favourite excuse is to blame others. Some newspaper editors and television experts buy that lie. But Roma have the third-highest budget in Italy after Inter and Juve."
And he believes former Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri is doing a much better job at Lazio.
"Roma are full of internationals," he said. "He hides behind alibis and never talks about football, he always diverts the subject.
"There is a huge gap between the Lazio and Roma squads: but Sarri makes the team play in an extraordinary way and is second; he plays another type of football and is behind."
