Former Real Madrid forward Cassano agrees to join minnows Virtus Entella

Antonio Cassano has agreed to train with Virtus Entella, despite the uncertainty surrounding the club.

Former AC Milan, Inter and Real Madrid forward Cassano has been without a club since a brief pre-season training stint with Verona in July 2017, and last played an official league game in May 2016 for Sampdoria.

Entella are in a peiod of limbo, having played just one Serie C game despite been relegated from the second-tier last season, due to an ongoing dispute between the club and the Federazione Italiana Giuoco Calcio.

And Cassano, who has 39 caps for Italy, has now agreed to train with Entella without signing a contract, with a decision on whether the club will be reinstated back to Serie B expected on October 9.

"Virtus Entella communicates to have accepted the request of Antonio Cassano that from Monday he will train with the first team to the orders of the coach Roberto Boscaglia, without any contractual tie," Entella announced on their official Twitter feed.