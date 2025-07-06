‘He was more than a teacher’s pet, he was like a long-lost son to Sir Alex at one point’ Former Manchester United man Lee Sharpe uses Eric Cantona example to back Aston Villa approach

Few have revolutionised the Premier League like Eric Cantona did

Lee Sharpe played with some of the world’s best players in his eight-year stay at Manchester United, but few compared to Eric Cantona.

Widely credited as the catalyst for the incredible Red Devils success that followed, the Frenchman knew his importance and was treated slightly differently as a result.

Sharpe didn’t mind, however, stating that he believes United need to seek out characters with similarly unique characters like Cantona, including one Aston Villa star they’ve already been linked to.

Sharpe opens up on Eric Cantona’s special treatment, and why it made sense

Lee Sharpe had plenty of kind words for his former team-mate, Cantona

“He was more than a teacher’s pet, and he was like a long-lost son to Sir Alex at one point,” Sharpe began, speaking in association with Razed. “Eric got treated totally different in the dressing room and things went on in the changing room, but the manager always stood up to Eric and never set a bad word against Eric.

“It was incredible to watch, but quite funny. We were quite happy with it because at the end of the day, Eric was phenomenal.”

Cantona always enjoyed the backing of Sir Alex Ferguson (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cantona was allowed such leeway because of his mercurial brilliance on the pitch, but his fiery persona caused issues on occasion, none more so than his infamous kung-fu kick on a Crystal Palace fan.

Sharpe continued: “Anybody else, they would have got the sack immediately in the dressing room after the game [following the Palace incident].

“With Eric, the manager had an arm around him and told him, ‘Don't worry, we will look after you’, and they certainly did and brought him back, and he was brilliant.

“Fair play to the manager and fair play to Eric. He changed the Premier League.”

Sharpe sees some of Cantona's winning spirit in Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez (Image credit: Alamy)

That unbreakable spirit, a confidence that teeters on the edge of arrogance before being pulled back by extreme talent, is what Sharpe believes United need today.

The former wideman sees those same traits in Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez, who has been widely linked to Old Trafford.

“When I talk about the likes of Emi Martinez in goal, he has this air of confidence,” Sharpe stated. “The likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Wayne Rooney had it where they bring this ultimate winning attitude that has an air of arrogance and confidence that bleeds into the team.

“Every team needs one or two. If you get more than two, then it can cause a bit of conflict, but if you get one or two, it’s amazing how the rest of the players raise their level.”