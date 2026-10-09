Is Erling Haaland fit for Liverpool vs Manchester City? Premier League injury update

Erling Haaland is a doubt for Manchester City this weekend, with the Citizens making the short trip to Liverpool.

This is the first time that Man City will play again in the Premier League following an independent commission finding the six-time champions of the competition guilty of all charges related to breaches of the Prem's financial rules over a nine-year period.

With Haaland having picked up a knock while in action for Norway, there's a chance that the Scandi striker may have to sit the game out…

Maresca has only just taken over at City (Image credit: Getty Images)

Haaland was withdrawn by Norwegian boss Stale Solbakken against Norway during a clash with Portugal, with Solbakken later explaining that “extreme strain” had forced his talisman out of the contest.

The 26-year-old started all four matches for his country over the break – but speaking in his pre-match press conference, Enzo Maresca revealed that he would be “ready for Anfield” and the ferocious atmosphere that awaits his team.

“He’s good,” the Italian stated. “He went to Marbella, had two or three days off, played golf, [and recovered].

“[Haaland is] ready for Anfield. He’s good, thank you. It was good [to see him again]. The players were thinking again about their national team, some days off and then go again. It was good.”

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Haaland is in red-hot form for City this season, having scored five in five games in the Premier League – which the Sky Blues have won all of – and notching a brace in the opening Champions League fixture against Porto.

While Maresca doesn't have a natural replacement for Haaland as a target man, the availability of his centre-forward does mean that he's avoided a potential crisis in attack.

Likely deputy Antoine Semenyo faces a late fitness test to compete at Liverpool this weekend, while Phil Foden is suspended, following his red card in the Manchester Derby last month.

Manchester City are fighting back against the verdict (Image credit: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Maresca's only other injury concern sees Nico O'Reilly face a late fitness test, too, with the full-back pulling out of England duty in the last couple of weeks.

With Paris Saint-Germain at home next week in the competition's second matchday, City have an unenviable first couple of games back following the news of their charges.

City's trip to Anfield this weekend is on this Sunday, as Premier League action resumes after the international break.