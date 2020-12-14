Porto News and Features

Trending

Name: Porto

Founded: 1893

Home ground: Estadio do Dragao

League Titles: 28

Instagram: fcporto

Porto have a rich history in Portugal, with only Benfica winning more than their 28 league titles, while they are also a main player on the European scene. Their most memorable spell was under Jose Mourinho in the mid-2000s when they won back-to-back trophies, claiming the UEFA Cup before a wonderful Champions League success. They again enjoyed more success with a Europa League win in 2011 and are regulars in the Champions League.

Porto v Juventus live stream

Porto v Juventus live stream: how to watch the Champions League wherever you are in the world

Posted

Buying guide Watch a Porto v Juventus live stream, as Cristiano Ronaldo returns to his home country

Buying guide
Champions League

Champions League live streams: How to watch every game this week, from anywhere in the world

Posted

UCL Champions League live streams are all on BT Sport this season - here's what's on, and how to watch it all

UCL
Champions League ball

Quiz! Can you name every Champions League side's top three signings?

By FourFourTwo Staff

Quiz 16 sides, three signings for each - how well do you know the clubs in this year's knockouts?

Quiz
Champions League trophy

Who will win the 2020/21 Champions League? FourFourTwo writers make their predictions

By Chris Flanagan, Ed McCambridge, Joe Brewin, Mark White, Conor Pope, James Andrew

PREDICTIONS Place your bets - who are our esteemed team picking for the European crown this time around?

PREDICTIONS
Raphinha

Liverpool transfer news: Reds to offer five players for Leeds winger Raphinha

By FourFourTwo Staff

Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri are among the names who could head to Elland Road

Juventus vs Inter Milan

Rivalries galore! The ultimate football TV guide – the best matches on this weekend and how to watch them

By Conor Pope

TV GUIDE The biggest rivalries in England, Italy and Portugal are on TV this weekend – and with so much football available to watch, we pick out the highlights

TV GUIDE
Jose Mourinho, Europa League

Quiz! Can you name every opponent Jose Mourinho has faced in a cup final?

By FourFourTwo Staff

April's EFL Cup final with Tottenham will be Jose Mourinho's 28th final as a manager – but how well do you know the clubs he's faced in the past?

Tommy Docherty: The irrepressible Scot who always had a one-liner at the ready

By PA Staff

Ballon d'Or

Quiz! Can you name every player to finish in the Ballon d’Or top three from 1995 to 2019?

Posted

Quiz FFT have stepped up to do the Ballon d'Or in 2020 - but can you remember every player on the podium in the last quarter of a century?

Quiz
Jose Mourinho, Tottenham

Does this one incredible Jose Mourinho stat mean Tottenham are going to win the Premier League this season?

By Mark White

Jose Mourinho's side are top after 12 games - which has significance when you consider each of his previous Premier League campaigns

