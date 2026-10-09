Manchester City boss Enzo Maresca refuses to address future, in wake of bombshell scandal verdict

Manchester City are at war with the Premier League

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca has addressed his future following the recent bombshell surrounding the club.

Last month, an independent Commission found Manchester City guilty of all charges related to breaches of the Premier League's financial rules over a nine-year period, with Chief Executive of the Premier League, Richard Masters, claiming that, “The club systematically broke Premier League Rules for nearly a decade,” in an explosive statement.

It has since been suggested that City could be punished with points deductions, transfer bans or even expulsion from the league, leaving several of the club's highest-profile figures uncertain around their futures.

Enzo Maresca claims, “We are predicting the future” when asked about Manchester City charges

Maresca has only just taken over at City (Image credit: Getty Images)

Maresca only took over at the Etihad Stadium over the summer, returning to the club that he coached at under Pep Guardiola to replace his former mentor in the dugout – but when asked about his future in Manchester, he was bullish and insisted that his employers would win their appeal.

“I would like to speak about this when we win the appeal,” the Italian answered. “For now, it makes no sense to speak about it because I don't know anything.

"I understand why you are here because you would like to hear something, but no. I completely trust the club in this moment, in the future, always.”

City confirmed last week in a statement that they have launched their appeal, describing the charges as an “opinion” and reiterating, “The Club is innocent of the accusations made by the Premier League and a comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence exists in support of all of its positions, relating to this case.”

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The 46-year-old was therefore understandably reluctant to discuss the situation, saying that instead, he was “worried” about his side's upcoming trip to Anfield.

"What would happen if the appeal is won? We are predicting the future. I'm worried about tomorrow and the Liverpool game. I can't say what happens in the future.

“I think it's important for all of us to respect the process. An appeal is ongoing."

Manchester City are fighting back against the verdict (Image credit: Getty Images)

Maresca joined City as a coach in 2020 after serving as an assistant at West Ham United – meaning that he wasn't present at Eastlands during the period in which City have been accused of breaking Premier League rules.

He stepped up to an assistant role under Guardiola for the 2022/23 Treble-winning season before leaving the club that summer to take Leicester City back to the Premier League.

City travel to Liverpool this weekend when Premier League action resumes after the international break.