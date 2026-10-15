Manchester United dressing room is fractured and Michael Carrick is not the figurehead to fix it

Michael Carrick brought a veneer of calm to Old Trafford last season, but that has disintegrated in rapid fashion this season.

His tenure as permanent Manchester United boss is being defined by an unruly, factional dressing room coming apart at the seams.

Tuesday night’s dispiriting Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid has extended the team's winless run to five matches, and sparked a civil war.

Michael Carrick is unlikely to inspire his Manchester United players to victory

It will take a lot to turn things around from here for Michael Carrick (Image credit: Getty Images)

Man United are floundering - what else can be said about a paltry return of two wins from nine matches in all competitions, an early Carabao Cup exit, six points from their opening six Premier League fixtures, and inability to capitalise against ten men in games versus Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur?

They are, for all intents and purposes, a team devoid of competitive edge. And on-pitch disjointedness is only half the problem. The deeper issue is cultural.

Argentine international Lisandro Martinez broke rank in the aftermath of Man United's defeat at the Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday night, delivering a scathing public broadside against director of football Jason Wilcox and the club’s transfer strategy.

In doing so, he extinguished any lingering hope that squad unity was something Carrick could stand behind as a success during his brief spell. The defender was reportedly confronted by a teammate during the flight back to Manchester.

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Navigating such turmoil demands a managerial giant, and it is not Carrick's doing or fault that the club finds itself in its current mess. He is, for all his understated dignity, manifestly not that man.

The former midfielder is neither an inspiring orator capable of galvanising disparate egos with his rhetoric, nor is he a Sir Alex Ferguson-esque autocrat who can lay down the law - he hasn't been there long enough, for starters.

Carrick’s once-praised stillness now appears passive and faced with a fractured dressing room taking pot shots at the boardroom, a gentle word is insufficient. Perhaps it speaks to Carrick's authority that Martinez felt compelled to speak out in such terms in midweek.

Lisandro Martínez did NOT hold back after United's loss to Atletico 😬👀 https://t.co/OGo25Pzd30October 13, 2026

Carrick’s brief has completely changed, but his managerial toolkit has not. When he took the reins as caretaker in January following Ruben Amorim’s acrimonious departure, the remit was predominantly pastoral.

These were hugely talented players lacking confidence and drive, who had been tactically micro-managed to the point where many no longer cared. Carrick let them play, recalled certain players and allowed them the time and space to do what they do best.

He soothed bruised egos, simplified the instructions and put an arm around the wounded. Lo and behold, it yielded that most famous of textbook interim bounces, and he steered the club to a third-place finish. The pressure was off, the season had already been mothballed. With the benefit of hindsight, the hierarchy's message to Carrick over the summer should have been a firm handshake and 'thank you for your efforts, but we'll take it from here', before hiring a managerial heavyweight.

'Thank you for your efforts, here's a long contract' (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, though, he's the permanent man, albeit probably not for much longer.

The honeymoon is long over, and the pressure cooker has been turned up to eleven. Managing Manchester United through stormy weather requires ruthlessness, authority, ideological clarity, and the rare ability to inspire footballers to run through brick walls. That hasn't happened.

National reports are already detailing three-man shortlists to replace him, touting Brighton's Fabian Hurzeler alongside Antonio Conte and Julian Nagelsmann. The writing is very much on the wall. Carrick may retain personal affections of the Old Trafford faithful, but goodwill does not heal a fractured culture. The dressing room has reached a point of no return, and Michael Carrick is not the man to glue it back together.