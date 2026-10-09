'There's a hunt for problems' Jose Mourinho speaks out on Kylian Mbappe 'bust-up' claims

Iraola may reunite with a former player

Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has opened up about his supposed falling out with Kylian Mbappe.

Ballon d'Or hopeful Mbappe may have recently picked up an injury, but has spent the recent international break courting media attention, first by allegedly visiting a Parisian nightclub and then by posting a photo of himself riding a bicycle, against his manager's wishes.

With rumours suggesting the Galactico could be on Liverpool's radar ahead of a potential move, however, Mourinho has addressed an apparent 'bust-up' with the Real Madrid player, in comments relayed by TEAMtalk.

Jose Mourinho on Kylian Mbappe: 'it was made to look as though he was riding in the Tour de Suisse'

Stories have emerged of Mbappe being unhappy at Real Madrid (Image credit: Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

“[Mbappe] came here after the injury and was diagnosed,” Mourinho confirmed in a press conference, before noting that the Frenchman had “an outpatient consultation” over a knee issue.

“There’s a hunt for problems,” the Special One continued. “As if the real problems football has faced in recent weeks weren’t enough.”

“First, the nightclub that wasn’t a nightclub – it was a venue for a private Paris Fashion Week event. Then, the bicycle incident in Switzerland, at a hotel made up of small cabins.

“The bicycles were simply there to get around the communal areas of a quiet hotel, yet it was made to look as though he was riding in the Tour de Suisse.”

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The 63-year-old then turned to Madridistas to “read between the lines” and “be fair and intelligent” when reading stories of their star striker.

“I promise the Bernabeu that when a player doesn’t behave like a Real Madrid player 24 hours a day and doesn’t fulfil his obligations, you won’t see that player on the pitch or on the bench – he’ll be on the bench,” Mourinho continued.

“Mbappe will play tomorrow, and that’s because I’m sure he hasn’t let Real Madrid down.”

Mourinho is unhappy with the media (Image credit: Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Real currently lie fourth in La Liga after seven games, having lost twice already this season to Real Betis and city rivals Atletico Madrid – who are both ahead of them in the table.

Barcelona top the table with seven wins from seven and 24 goals scored already, having netted a further five in their first Champions League outing of the campaign against PSV at Camp Nou.

Mbappe is valued at €200 million by Transfermarkt.