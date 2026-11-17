Thomas Sorensen attributes 'a bit of a bust-up' with then-manager Martin O'Neill as the reason his spell at Aston Villa came to an end, 20 years ago.

The stopper was a reliable presence between the sticks for Aston Villa from 2003 to 2007, only to find himself out of favour throughout 2007/08.

Sorensen admits it was the most difficult time of his career, but he found a new lease of life after making the move to newly-promoted Stoke City the following season.

Sorensen told FourFourTwo: "We had a bit of a bust-up. I got injured in pre-season and they brought Scott Carson in from Liverpool.

"I was contacted by the Danish press and said I couldn’t quite understand that situation: ‘Why would he come in if he wasn’t going to play?’

Thomas Sorensen was Aston Villa number 1 when Martin O'Neill took over from David O'Leary (Image credit: Getty Images)

"It wasn’t ill-intended by me, but I don’t know if that upset Martin. He’s definitely not on my Christmas card list.

"I was dropped into the youth team and prevented from moving to Tottenham. That was probably the toughest period of my career.

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"I just worked my socks off for other opportunities and luckily that came at Stoke."

Sorensen admits that he had his doubts about that move, saying: "It was a bit of a gamble, but it reminded me of going back to my Sunderland days.

"Tony Pulis was very old school and they had that team spirit. I felt at home in that environment and I loved the challenge.

Thomas Sorensen found a happier home at Stoke (Image credit: Getty Images)

"It was an opportunity to show people that there was still life in the old dog. It obviously went a lot better than we thought. I signed for one year and seven years later I was still there.

"It was us against the world. Everyone hated us because of the way we played – the physicality and the long throws.

"Having that unity made it even better. We had some great seasons there. Pulis was really good at pitting us against everyone else, like Match of the Day, because we were last on and everyone was talking badly about the way we played.

"Everyone bought into that. Fighting for each other gave us that success. The atmosphere at the Britannia was incredible."