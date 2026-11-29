“England winning the Euros has really developed women’s football. The change has been massive in the last 10 years” Vivianne Miedema on how Euro 2022 changed English football forever
The Netherlands international arrived in English football in 2017
Since arriving in English football from the Netherlands nine years ago, Vivianne Miedema has had a front-row seat for the remarkable transformation the game has undergone in this country.
The Netherlands international joined Arsenal from Bayern Munich in 2017, during which time she has seen domestic leagues go from being largely professional in name only to developing into some of the world’s best and most competitive.
England’s historic Euro 2022 victory was a huge catalyst for this progress in this country, with Miedema excited to see just how much further the game can progress.
Miedema on WSL progress
Miedema’s take on the development of the women’s game is the product of having experienced two very different footballing environments.
When she began her career in the Netherlands, the structure and resources available were a long way behind what is now considered the norm.
“You can't compare it,” she tells FourFourTwo. “When I made my debut in the Netherlands, the league was professional on paper, but definitely wasn't really.”
After breaking through into senior football at SC Heerenveen, Miedema made the move to Bayern Munich in 2014, where she would win two league titles in three years before being snapped up by Arsenal in the WSL.
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“Even when I first moved to England nine years ago, the league was nowhere near the level it's at right now,” she recalls. “The change has been massive.”
Perhaps the biggest factor in this was the Lionesses European Championship win on home soil in 2022. This would bring an unprecedented level of attention and coverage of women’s football in England, helping inspire a new generation of supporters.
“England winning the Euros definitely helped the English league and football to develop,” she believes.
“It's amazing to see that more and more clubs are investing in the right way – not just in players, but also facilities and resources around that.”
Miedema swapped Arsenal for Manchester City in 2024 and believes that the whole of the women’s game will continue to benefit from the recent growth.
“We're extremely lucky with the facilities at City, especially the new training facility. I'm excited to see the changes over the next couple of years. Even though at some point I won't be there any more, it will be good to see the growth.”
For more than a decade, Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor. Mewis has had stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others and worked at FourFourTwo throughout Euro 2024, reporting on the tournament. In addition to his journalist work, Mewis is also the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team. Now working as a digital marketing coordinator at Harrogate Town, too, Mewis counts some of his best career moments as being in the iconic Spygate press conference under Marcelo Bielsa and seeing his beloved Leeds lift the Championship trophy during lockdown.
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