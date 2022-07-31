Live

It's the Women's Euro 2022 final live in action tonight, as England women look to win their first major trophy

Women's Euro 2022 final LIVE! All the action as England women take on Germany - JULY 11: Lauren Hemp of England celebrates her goal with Leah Williamson, Ellen White and team mates during the UEFA Women's Euro England 2022 group A match between England and Norway at Brighton & Hove Community Stadium on July 11, 2022 in Brighton, United Kingdom.
(Image: © Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Welcome to our Women's Euro 2022 final live blog, as we gear up for the Lionesses' final hurdle of the tournament. England women are facing Germany, from Wembley Stadium today in the biggest match in their history.

Kick-off is at 5pm.

  • No injury news to report on for the Lionesses
  • England women head into this final unbeaten in 20 games under Sarina Wiegman
  • Coverage starts on BBC One at 3:50pm for a 5pm kick-off
Fans are starting to descend onto Wembley…

General view outside the stadium prior to the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on July 31, 2022 in London, England.

(Image credit: Sarah Stier - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Here's the official programme for the game today…

Match programs are seen on a desk prior to the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on July 31, 2022 in London, England.

(Image credit: Alex Livesey - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Sarina Wiegman, Manager of England looks on after their sides victory during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Semi Final match between England and Sweden at Bramall Lane on July 26, 2022 in Sheffield, England.

(Image credit: Alex Livesey - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Wiegman: It's one England

England's men side got this far in the Euros final this time last year. But despite the parallels, manager Sarina Wiegman wants a little less comparison between the two sides today.

“I don’t think we should compare men and women. It’s one England,’ she responded to the idea of her side going one better. ‘Everyone there should cheer for the England team. I don’t think that’s going to be any different.”

We're getting ready for a 5pm kick-off – and one man who's well and truly hyped for this one is none other than BBC pundit and a member of England's last trophy-winning side, Ian Wright…

