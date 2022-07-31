Live
Women's Euro 2022 final LIVE! All the action as England women take on Germany
It's the Women's Euro 2022 final live in action tonight, as England women look to win their first major trophy
By Mark White published
Welcome to our Women's Euro 2022 final live blog, as we gear up for the Lionesses' final hurdle of the tournament. England women are facing Germany, from Wembley Stadium today in the biggest match in their history.
Kick-off is at 5pm.
- No injury news to report on for the Lionesses
- England women head into this final unbeaten in 20 games under Sarina Wiegman
- Coverage starts on BBC One at 3:50pm for a 5pm kick-off
Fans are starting to descend onto Wembley…
Here's the official programme for the game today…
Fancy a quiz to keep you busy till 5pm?
Wiegman: It's one England
England's men side got this far in the Euros final this time last year. But despite the parallels, manager Sarina Wiegman wants a little less comparison between the two sides today.
“I don’t think we should compare men and women. It’s one England,’ she responded to the idea of her side going one better. ‘Everyone there should cheer for the England team. I don’t think that’s going to be any different.”
We're getting ready for a 5pm kick-off – and one man who's well and truly hyped for this one is none other than BBC pundit and a member of England's last trophy-winning side, Ian Wright…
