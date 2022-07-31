Women's Euro 2022 final LIVE! All the action as England women take on Germany

Refresh

Wiegman: It's one England

England's men side got this far in the Euros final this time last year. But despite the parallels, manager Sarina Wiegman wants a little less comparison between the two sides today.

“I don’t think we should compare men and women. It’s one England,’ she responded to the idea of her side going one better. ‘Everyone there should cheer for the England team. I don’t think that’s going to be any different.”