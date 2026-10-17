‘I was up against Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Adriano. I was, ‘This is professional football’... 20 minutes later, I was like ‘this is not for me!’ Toby Alderweireld on the baptism of fire in his second-ever game

During his 18-year career, Toby Alderweireld would clock up more than 600 appearances, winning league titles in three countries and racking up 127 appearances for the Belgium national side.

But everyone has to start somewhere, and for Alderweireld it was something of a baptism of fire when he was handed a brutal introduction to the professional game.

The centre-back had come through Ajax's famed academy and was used to mixing with the best players in his age group, but that did little to prepare him for the test of going up against two of his generation's best and most physical strikers in his first senior match.

Alderweireld on face Adriano and Ibrahimovic

Alderweireld's senior career began at Ajax

The future Spurs man's first taste of the men's game came in a pre-season match against Inter Milan, who featured Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Adriano in attack, with both strikers at the peak of their powers.

Alderweireld learned a valuable lesson that day - even if his first reaction was to wonder whether he would be able to mix it at the highest level.

“My first game for Ajax, in the pre-season Amsterdam Tournament," the Belgian tells FourFourTwo.

"There were two games in two days – our first team played against Arsenal, then our second team played against Inter," with the teenage defender being given the opportunity to impress against the Italian side.

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"I was young and played at centre-back against big guys, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Adriano."

At that time, Ibrahimovic was in his pomp, combining physicality and a 6ft 5in frame with technical brilliance, while Adriano was renowned for his explosive power and fearsome left foot. It soon became clear that a test like this was nothing his time in the Ajax academy could prepare him for.

Alderweireld initially attempted to take this levelling up in his stride, but was soon handed a reality check.

Twenty minutes of playing against Ibrahimovic and Adriano was almost too much for Alderweireld to take (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I thought ‘OK, this is professional football, this is a different level’," he continues. "After 20 minutes, I was like ‘This is not for me’, but sometimes you need to have your head against the wall to become better.

"It gave me a lot of insight – I thought ‘I need to get stronger’. I played a good game and it wasn’t like we lost 5-0, but physically against those two in their prime, it was a good reality check.”

And while the young Alderweireld endured a testing afternoon, those first 20 minutes would prove to be vital in helping him become the defender he wanted to be.

Alderweireld was speaking in association with BOYLE Sports 2 Goals Ahead