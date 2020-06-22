Zlatan Ibrahimovic News and Features
Date of birth: October 3, 1981
Instagram: @iamzlatanibrahimovic
Club(s): Malmo, Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan (loan), Paris St Germain, Manchester United, LA Galaxy, AC Milan
Country: Sweden
Signing fee: Free
The Swedish striker was offered a trial by Arsenal at the age of 21. He refused, joined Ajax and never looked back. Has consistently been one of the most lethal strikers for some of the biggest clubs in the world – scoring more than 270 goals in Europe's top five leagues. Would eventually make his mark in English football, helping Manchester United to win the League Cup and Europa League in 2017.
Latest about Zlatan Ibrahimovic
