Zlatan Ibrahimovic News and Features

Date of birth: October 3, 1981
Instagram: @iamzlatanibrahimovic
Club(s): Malmo, Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan (loan), Paris St Germain, Manchester United, LA Galaxy, AC Milan
Country: Sweden
Signing fee: Free

The Swedish striker was offered a trial by Arsenal at the age of 21. He refused, joined Ajax and never looked back. Has consistently been one of the most lethal strikers for some of the biggest clubs in the world – scoring more than 270 goals in Europe's top five leagues. Would eventually make his mark in English football, helping Manchester United to win the League Cup and Europa League in 2017.

AC Milan transfer news: Zlatan Ibrahimovic moves past 500 club goals and hints that he wants to extend his stay

By FourFourTwo Staff

The 39-year-old striker has been in exceptional form this season, yesterday’s brace taking him to 14 goals in 11 league appearances

Italy Soccer Italian Cup

Zlatan Ibrahimovic sends anti-racism message after showdown with Romelu Lukaku

By PA Staff

Italy Soccer Italian Cup

Zlatan Ibrahimovic sent off as Inter Milan earn derby win in Coppa Italia

By PA Staff

Marcus Rashford

2020 in football: The year in photos

By Mark White

The most poignant, iconic and fantastically-timed photos of an indescribable year in the beautiful game

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Is Zlatan Ibrahimovic going to sue EA Sports? FIFA 21 likeness row continues

By FourFourTwo Staff

FIFA 21 FIFA 21, apparently, hasn't asked permission to use Zlatan's likeness - now Gareth Bale is getting involved in the discussion

FIFA 21
Italy Soccer Serie A

Zlatan Ibrahimovic bags a brace as AC Milan beat Napoli to stay top of Serie A

By PA Staff

Italy Soccer Serie A

Cristiano Ronaldo marks his return with a brace as Juventus beat Spezia

By PA Staff

Thiago Silva, PSG to Chelsea

How would Thiago Silva fit in at Chelsea?

By Richard Jolly

PSG defender Thiago Silva looks likely to sign for Chelsea, but the 35-year-old hasn't played in the Premier League before, and is not typical of Frank Lampard's project. Would it work out?

The highest goalscorers in Champions League history

By Greg Lea

UCL It's the biggest club competition in world football and the prize everyone wants to win. Here are the tournament's leading goal-getters

UCL
Tottenham Hotspur v AFC Bournemouth – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Jose Mourinho backs Harry Kane and says he knows a good striker when he sees one

By PA Staff

