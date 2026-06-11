‘The closest England striker compared to me, in terms of style? I’d have to pick out Alan Shearer’ Sir Geoff Hurst compares himself to the Three Lions greats that succeeded him at later World Cups

When it comes to single-game performances, one man stands head and shoulders above all others who have pulled on an England shirt.

Sir Geoff Hurst’s legendary hat-trick against West Germany in the 1966 final helped deliver a 4-2 win and, with it, England men’s only major tournament victory.

Hurst has watched 14 World Cups come and go without seeing another Three Lions tournament triumph, with some of the greatest strikers in the history of the game – from Harry Kane and Wayne Rooney, to Gary Lineker and Kevin Keegan – unable to match his feats.

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‘The closest in terms of in the air and striking the ball is Shearer’ Hurst on the elements of Toon legend Shearer’s game that resembled his own

For those not old enough to have seen Hurst play, the man himself has selected an England great that most resembled his own game.

“Who's a similar player to me? I would probably pick out Alan Shearer,” Hurst tells FFT on the morning of the 2026 World Cup opening match.

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“I think we're all different, the No.9s who have played for England down the years. It's easy to determine who's different when you watch players on the field, this player or that player, but the closest player in terms of the actual play and style of play, and so on, in the air and striking the ball is Shearer.

“But we're all different. We're all the great thing about life and football, we're all, we're all completely,