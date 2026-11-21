Willian turned out more than 300 times for the Blues

Brazilian winger Willian enjoyed a successful career in English football, turning out more than 400 times for Chelsea, Arsenal and Fulham,

During this time, he established himself as one of the Premier League’s most exciting attackers, most notably at Stamford Bridge, where he won two league titles, an FA Cup, a League Cup and the Europa League.

But this move to the Blues in 2013 almost didn’t happen, as the Brazilian had a host of options when he chose to leave Russian side Anzhi Makhachkala.

Willian on his Chelsea move

Willian made his name in Europe with Shakhtar Donestsk (Image credit: Alamy)

After enjoying success at Shakhtar Donetsk, where he won five Ukrainian Premier League titles in a six-season spell, Willian was snapped up by the ambitious Anzhi.

“I wanted a new challenge [after Shakhtar] and Anzhi had very big ambitions. As well as Eto’o, Lassana Diarra was also there,” the Brazilian tells FourFourTwo.

Willian won two Premier League titles at Chelsea

But when the club’s ailing owner withdrew his financial backing, the project faced an uncertain future.

“But I ended up staying for only six months as, unfortunately, the owner had some health problems and decided he wouldn't invest in the club any more. So he sold all the players he had invested in, and that's why I left.”

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Using London as a base, Willian began negotiations with a host of clubs as he looked to resolve his future.

“When I left Russia, I stayed in London for about two weeks and negotiated with Spurs – but not only them,” he adds. “Liverpool were also in talks.

But while Spurs pushed especially hard to sign the former Corinthians youngster, Willian had his heart set elsewhere.

Willian would also turn out for Arsenal and Fulham in the Premier League (Image credit: PA)

“But in my heart, I always had this desire to play for Chelsea,” he admits. “Anyway, they didn’t make a move and everything was practically settled with Tottenham.

“Then, on the day I was supposed to sign, I got a call from Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia, saying they wanted me. I immediately told her, ‘I want to join Chelsea’. They made an offer and it worked out.

“It was a dream to play there and thank god it happened.”