“When I left Russia, I spent two weeks negotiating with Spurs and Liverpool but in my heart I always wanted Chelsea” Willian on his move to the Premier League
The Brazilian winger had his pick of Premier League clubs when he left Russia in 2013
Brazilian winger Willian enjoyed a successful career in English football, turning out more than 400 times for Chelsea, Arsenal and Fulham,
During this time, he established himself as one of the Premier League’s most exciting attackers, most notably at Stamford Bridge, where he won two league titles, an FA Cup, a League Cup and the Europa League.
But this move to the Blues in 2013 almost didn’t happen, as the Brazilian had a host of options when he chose to leave Russian side Anzhi Makhachkala.
Willian on his Chelsea move
After enjoying success at Shakhtar Donetsk, where he won five Ukrainian Premier League titles in a six-season spell, Willian was snapped up by the ambitious Anzhi.
“I wanted a new challenge [after Shakhtar] and Anzhi had very big ambitions. As well as Eto’o, Lassana Diarra was also there,” the Brazilian tells FourFourTwo.
But when the club’s ailing owner withdrew his financial backing, the project faced an uncertain future.
“But I ended up staying for only six months as, unfortunately, the owner had some health problems and decided he wouldn't invest in the club any more. So he sold all the players he had invested in, and that's why I left.”
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Using London as a base, Willian began negotiations with a host of clubs as he looked to resolve his future.
“When I left Russia, I stayed in London for about two weeks and negotiated with Spurs – but not only them,” he adds. “Liverpool were also in talks.
But while Spurs pushed especially hard to sign the former Corinthians youngster, Willian had his heart set elsewhere.
“But in my heart, I always had this desire to play for Chelsea,” he admits. “Anyway, they didn’t make a move and everything was practically settled with Tottenham.
“Then, on the day I was supposed to sign, I got a call from Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia, saying they wanted me. I immediately told her, ‘I want to join Chelsea’. They made an offer and it worked out.
“It was a dream to play there and thank god it happened.”
For more than a decade, Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor. Mewis has had stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others and worked at FourFourTwo throughout Euro 2024, reporting on the tournament. In addition to his journalist work, Mewis is also the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team. Now working as a digital marketing coordinator at Harrogate Town, too, Mewis counts some of his best career moments as being in the iconic Spygate press conference under Marcelo Bielsa and seeing his beloved Leeds lift the Championship trophy during lockdown.
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