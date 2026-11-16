“We need to protect green space in London, not just for football, but for every sport” Joe Cole opens up on his roots as he’s nominated for a prestigious ‘Made in London’ honour

Former England and Chelsea star Joe Cole has highlighted the vital importance of protecting grassroots pitches across the capital, warning "you can’t produce any footballers without football pitches."

The 45-year-old enjoyed an illustrious playing career, which included three Premier League titles at Stamford Bridge and 56 caps for the Three Lions, and London’s local playing fields played a pivotal role in shaping his journey to the top.

Established in 1890, the charity works to safeguard the capital’s green spaces, inspiring future generations to follow in the footsteps of sporting greats. Speaking exclusively to FourFourTwo, Cole admitted the nomination means a great deal to him.

The London Kid

"London and football are two of the things most dearest to my heart," Cole said. "I’m a London kid. I was born in Camden Town, and obviously football is my passion, so the two things together make perfect sense, and they do a great job there.

"We need to protect the green space, not just for football, but for every sport, for kids to play, particularly in London. We have a rich history of producing footballers. You can’t produce any footballers without football pitches – whether that be five-a-side, seven-a-side, 11-a-side, cricket pitches, anything for young people to go out and be active. It’s about keeping them off the developers and making sure there’s room for kids to play."

Renowned throughout his career for his street-footballer flair and close control, Cole honed his trademark skills growing up in north London during the 1980s, making the most of whatever space was available.

"I lived in a ground-floor flat with a tiny garden, so London was my back garden," Cole recalled. "There were no boundaries. There was a bit of grass right outside my house, a wall, and over the back end there was a little concrete seven-a-side pitch.

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"You had to be imaginative. I used to walk to Market Road, which was one of the first AstroTurf pitches in the country. London is just a city riddled with little areas to play. I love London, I really do, and I can’t ever see myself living far from it."



To learn more about the London Playing Fields Foundation visit lpff.org.uk