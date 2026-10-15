Barcelona gave Tyler, The Creator complete creative control for next El Clasico kit - and the result is stunning
Barcelona and Spotify have unveiled a bold El Clasico kit collaboration with Tyler, The Creator and the rapper's fashion brand GOLF WANG
Football shirt culture and streetwear have collided once again - this time in LaLiga.
With the help of Spotify, Barcelona have reimagined the sponsorship playbook, handing creative licence over to one of the world's most renowned recording artists.
Following previous high-profile takeovers from global icons, the Catalan giants have confirmed their next partnership for El Clasico. It represents the very first time an artist has been handed total creative control of a Barca matchday shirt.
Tyler, The Creator takes control of Barcelona's El Clasico threads
When Barcelona walk out at Spotify Camp Nou turf to face Real Madrid on October 25, the team will wear a shirt designed by rapper and designer Tyler, The Creator, alongside his celebrated fashion brand, GOLF WANG.
The iconic Blaugrana stripes will display the bold GOLF logo across the chest for arguably the biggest game of the season, following the Barca Femeni side's wearing the design on October 24.
Curated and directed by Tyler himself, the collaboration is spearheaded by an exclusive visual short and backed by a lifestyle-driven apparel release that goes far beyond the pitch.
Inspired by GOLF WANG’s unique design style - described by industry experts as being 'defined by playful pastels, bold colour blocking, and vintage athletic tailoring' - the collection offers a new perspective on traditional sportswear.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
The drop is headlined by statement Letterman jackets, zip hoodies, tracksuits, retro-inspired football shirts, and shorts. Accessories include woven scarves, branded footballs, stickers, and co-branded Nalgene water bottles.
For kit collectors and football fashion enthusiasts, the standout prize will inevitably be the collector-grade match shirts. Paying homage to the club’s founding year, only 1,899 individually numbered, limited-edition shirts will be produced worldwide.
To launch the campaign, Spotify will host Copa De Golf in Barcelona on October 24, combining music, design, and football with an immersive event.
The full Spotify x GOLF WANG x Barcelona collab officially drops on Thursday, October 15. Fans can purchase the collection directly via GOLF WANG, at flagship GOLF stores in London, New York, Los Angeles, Tokyo, and Sydney, and across official Barcelona retail locations.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.