Barcelona gave Tyler, The Creator complete creative control for next El Clasico kit - and the result is stunning

Barcelona's El Clasico kit sports the name of Tyler, The Creator's fashion brand GOLF WANG

Football shirt culture and streetwear have collided once again - this time in LaLiga.

With the help of Spotify, Barcelona have reimagined the sponsorship playbook, handing creative licence over to one of the world's most renowned recording artists.

Following previous high-profile takeovers from global icons, the Catalan giants have confirmed their next partnership for El Clasico. It represents the very first time an artist has been handed total creative control of a Barca matchday shirt.

Tyler, The Creator takes control of Barcelona's El Clasico threads

'Spain, GOLF, Barca' (Image credit: Spotify/FC Barcelona)

When Barcelona walk out at Spotify Camp Nou turf to face Real Madrid on October 25, the team will wear a shirt designed by rapper and designer Tyler, The Creator, alongside his celebrated fashion brand, GOLF WANG.

The iconic Blaugrana stripes will display the bold GOLF logo across the chest for arguably the biggest game of the season, following the Barca Femeni side's wearing the design on October 24.

Curated and directed by Tyler himself, the collaboration is spearheaded by an exclusive visual short and backed by a lifestyle-driven apparel release that goes far beyond the pitch.

Inspired by GOLF WANG’s unique design style - described by industry experts as being 'defined by playful pastels, bold colour blocking, and vintage athletic tailoring' - the collection offers a new perspective on traditional sportswear.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The drop is headlined by statement Letterman jackets, zip hoodies, tracksuits, retro-inspired football shirts, and shorts. Accessories include woven scarves, branded footballs, stickers, and co-branded Nalgene water bottles.

For kit collectors and football fashion enthusiasts, the standout prize will inevitably be the collector-grade match shirts. Paying homage to the club’s founding year, only 1,899 individually numbered, limited-edition shirts will be produced worldwide.

To launch the campaign, Spotify will host Copa De Golf in Barcelona on October 24, combining music, design, and football with an immersive event.

The full Spotify x GOLF WANG x Barcelona collab officially drops on Thursday, October 15. Fans can purchase the collection directly via GOLF WANG, at flagship GOLF stores in London, New York, Los Angeles, Tokyo, and Sydney, and across official Barcelona retail locations.