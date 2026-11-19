Manchester City have been dealt a multi-billion-pound blow, following their guilty verdict over breaching Premier League rules.

In September, an independent panel ruled that Man City were guilty of over 100 charges of breaking financial rules, with the Premier League confirming the verdict in an official statement.

Richard Masters, Chief Executive of the Premier League, described the case as “the most significant in Premier League history”, with the league's own statement using the word “sham” five times.

Manchester City have been dealt another financial blow

Manchester City fans have backed their ownership through the struggles (Image credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

While the Sky Blues face uncertainty on the pitch – including whether or not they will be relegated from the Premier League as a result of a points deduction – there has reportedly been an impact behind the scenes, too.

The Financial Times reports that United States-based investment firm Apollo Global Management have abandoned a $2 billion loan to City owner Sheikh Mansour – worth just over £1.5bn – following the Premier League's verdict.

Talks were ongoing over the arrangement between The City Football Group and the private capital group, who manage more than $1 trillion of assets and have already dealt with the likes of Atletico Madrid and Nottingham Forest previously.

According to the report, “The loan from Apollo would have provided the group, which also owns clubs in Europe, the Americas and Asia, with extra liquidity as well as being used to refinance existing credit facilities, according to people familiar with the matter.”

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Filings at Companies House now indicate that Sheikh Mansour has invested £100m of equity into CFG via his Newton Investment and Development firm, following the Apollo collapse.

City are yet to feel the effects of the Premier League's verdict but have lost the last three matches in the Premier League after opening the season with seven straight wins.

The six-time champions responded to the news of the verdict with an emphatic 3-0 win over Liverpool at Anfield earlier this season, with the Anfield faithful bringing banners calling out their opponents.

Enzo Maresca has had to face difficult questions (Image credit: Isaac Parkin/Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

Leading stars such as Erling Haaland, meanwhile, have been questioned over their futures, while former Citizens Manuel Akanji and Kyle Walker have both expressed worry that their titles could be revoked.

Manchester City host Fulham this weekend, as Premier League action continues.