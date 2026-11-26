Some things are certain in life; death, taxes and Watford sacking another head coach.

At 11:51am on Sunday morning, the news everyone expected had arrived and Alessio Dionisi was relieved of his duties as Watford head coach after five months in charge, following a dismal 4-0 away defeat to Sheffield United, which left the club just one place above the relegation zone.

It was the latest in a series of lifeless performances from a Watford side that have looked ill-equipped for Championship football from the moment the season started.

Watford have changed managers - again

Might Vicarage Road be hosting League One football next season? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, at a time where Watford need Championship experience more than ever, owner Gino Pozzo has gone turned to former Romania boss Edward Iordanescu, a man that has had 13 jobs in 15 years, never managed more than 60 games at any team and most importantly, never played or coached in England or in one of Europe’s major leagues.

Given Watford’s reputation with head coaches, many would joke Iordanescu’s appointment sounds like a match made in heaven.

For Hornets fans, though, it’s an act of desperation from a club that has no plan, structure or hope.

In truth, Dionisi is the latest in a series of head coaches who have been let down by owner Pozzo, chairman Scott Duxbury and technical director Gianluca Nani, who seem incapable of building a squad or supporting a head coach.

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Things could have been so different for the Italian, because at the start of the season, there was clearly something there. Watford were excellent in their opening day win over Southampton - playing with real flair and intensity in the first half - and followed that up with draws against Wrexham and West Ham. It was clear the players respected the Italian.

However, the warning signs were already there. In the summer, Dionisi and supporters were told that Watford would prioritise experienced players in the transfer market. None arrived.

Nestory Irankunda, Imran Louza and Giorgi Chakvetadze - three key players - were sold and not replaced, with Watford starting the season with just two centre-backs on the club’s books and two fit central midfielders.

Watford owner (L) Gino Pozzo (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Italian sounded increasingly exasperated as his calls for reinforcements fell on deaf ears until the final few days of the window, where Watford eventually panicked and brought in Stephy Mavididi, Soumaila Coulibaly and Branimir Mlacic on loan. Myron Boadu and Michail Antonio arrived on free transfers.

Most of those players arrived unfit and come September, Dionisi was struggling to fill the bench as injuries took hold. The Italian never really recovered from embarrassing defeats to Burnley and Cardiff City, deploying a back five in recent weeks as he attempted to make the Golden Boys harder to beat.

Quite frankly, Watford are unmanageable. Not even Pep Guardiola would be successful at Vicarage Road, because no head coach is given the opportunity to implement a style of play when they have to contend with poor recruitment, a leadership vacuum and a dressing room with seemingly poor attitudes.

Recently sacked Watford manager Alessio Dionisi (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rob Edwards was promised he'd be backed in the transfer market come hell or high water by chairman Duxbury in the summer of 2022. Most of the signings he received didn't fit his system and he was sacked within two months of the season starting.

After Edwards, Slaven Bilic thought he'd be able to sign players he wanted in the January transfer window. He received Joao Ferreira and Henrique Araujo - both of whom never looked suited to Championship football – as well as Ryan Porteous, Wesley Hoedt and Britt Assombalonga. Bilic was gone by March.

Then came Chris Wilder, who repeatedly called out the poor attitude within the dressing room and wasn't given a contract extension when his deal expired in the summer of 2023. After the wheels came off under Valerian Ismael, Tom Cleverley was promoted to head coach in 2024 and despite a thin squad, united the players and fans, having been a popular player at Vicarage Road during his playing days.

Once again, though, January arrived and Cleverley didn't get the options he so dearly needed, meaning Watford's form dropped off and he was sacked, somewhat harshly, at the end of the season.

Just last season, the popular Javi Gracia returned for a second spell in charge and had Watford in the play-off spots by January. He was promised additions, but none were forthcoming and ultimately the Spaniard decided the job wasn't worth his time. Gracia resigned, returning to Spain to spend time with his family.

Watford captain Mattie Pollock (Image credit: Getty Images)

In short, it's time the Watford ownership took a long, hard at themselves, rather than the head coach. Has Iordanescu been appointed because no one sensible will take it? Any head coach worth his salt in England - and possibly now Italy, too - knows what they’re walking into.

In a recent interview with Roy Moore from the 1881 Movement, Pozzo tried shifting accountability for the club’s downfall, which can be traced back to the FA Cup Final in 2019. Since then, numerous decisions have, in the eyes of supporters, led to the erosion of the club's identity - fans have had enough.

Empty statements, the constant churn of players and head coaches, and what appears to be a lack of any real structure or plan - supporters are fed up.

The fact Watford closed their Under-21 setup, downgraded their academy and sold off the women's team this summer was a huge source of disappointment for fans, too, given the club’s rich history of bringing players through their youth system.

Unless there is a sudden change of approach overnight, Watford are only heading one way and that's down to League 1.