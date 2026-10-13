Why is there a minute's silence before Manchester United's Champions League game against Atletico Madrid?

A minute's silence will be observed ahead of kick-off in Manchester United’s UEFA Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid tonight.

It follows the passing of Ana Merodio Borja, the mother of Atletico captain Koke and academy coach Borja Resurreccion.

Atletico confirmed the news in an official statement on Tuesday, revealing that their skipper's mother had passed away in Madrid earlier that morning. Both sides and supporters inside the ground will unite before the referee's whistle to pay their respects.

Atletico and Man United observe minute's silence for player's mother

Koke (Image credit: Getty Images)

Koke is one of the Spanish club's defining figures of the modern era. An academy graduate who joined Los Colchoneros at eight years old, the midfielder holds Atletico's all-time appearance record with over 600 senior matches to his name, captaining Diego Simeone’s side through a decorated era that includes two LaLiga titles, two Europa League triumphs, and two Champions League final appearances.

The family's connection to the club runs deep, with Koke's brother, Borja, also working within the setup as assistant coach for Atletico's 'Juvenil A' academy squad.

Securing permission for a pre-match tribute at such short notice is a rare and tightly controlled process but Atletico have been granted special dispensation.

UEFA enforces strict competition regulations governing matchday protocols, where television broadcast windows, player walkouts, and the competition anthem are closely coordinated.

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Participating clubs are strictly forbidden from unilaterally staging a moment of silence or wearing black armbands without formal authorisation from UEFA.

Atletico are understood to have submitted an urgent, emergency request to the appointed UEFA Match Delegate and competition directors for the minute's silence request to be granted. Manchester United offered their immediate backing and cooperation, allowing UEFA to allow for the alteration to the pre-match scheduling.

Man United kick off in Madrid at 8pm this evening. The game is being shown live on Amazon Prime Video.