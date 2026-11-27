Bournemouth's nine-game winning streak faced one of its sternest tests in Spain on Thursday night.

Marco Rose's men found themselves trailing to an Iago Aspas opener at Balaidos and reduced to 10 men following Bafode Diakite’s first-half dismissal, but refused to buckle.

Second-half strikes from Alvaro Rodríguez and Rayan sealed a remarkable Europa League comeback, extending a run of form that has seen the Cherries sweep aside AC Milan, Manchester United, Aston Villa and the like.

Marco Rose's Cherries are poppin' fresh

Marco Rose (C) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Away from the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth’s form hasn't received the wider acclaim it warrants - perhaps because they aren't a 'big six' club.

Context makes this run all the more extraordinary because only 18 years ago, in the summer of 2008, Bournemouth were staring into the abyss at the bottom of League Two, slapped with a 17-point deduction after failing to exit administration. The club was fighting to remain in the Football League.

The Vitality Stadium is the Premier League's smallest ground (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Cherries of present day are a winning machine, domestically and on the continent, even after losing influential manager Andoni Iraola to Liverpool in the summer.

The success of their dugout transition comes down to decisive governance. When it became apparent that Iraola had outgrown the club, owner and chairman Bill Foley - the American businessman who bought 100 per cent of the club from Maxim Demin via Black Knight Football Club in December 2022 - and president of football operations Tiago Pinto moved early.

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Rose’s appointment was rubber-stamped well before pre-season began, giving the former RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund boss a full summer to embed.

Under Foley and Pinto, Bournemouth’s recruitment machine has become the envy of most Premier League peers. In recent windows, their scouting network has consistently uncovered high-upside talent capable of generating massive resale value, from Illia Zabarnyi and Dean Huijsen to Milos Kerkez, before reinvesting shrewdly to build a squad that is now brimming with depth.

Rose now presides over a balanced group with what feels like at least two Premier League-level options in every position. It blends seasoned Premier League campaigners like Lewis Cook, Ryan Christie and Tyler Adams with European pedigree in new centre-back Antonio Silva, plus young flair in Amine Adli and Rayan.

AFC Bournemouth owner Bill Foley (Image credit: Getty Images)

Perhaps most surprising of all, this record-breaking 10-game winning run has been achieved without talismanic forward Eli Junior Kroupi, which is a testament to the collective strength the club has forged.

Unlike Brighton’s Tony Bloom or Brentford’s Matthew Benham, Bournemouth have not relied on an owner with a background in professional gambling, analytics and mathematical models. Foley’s multi-club network and Pinto’s acumen as a top football executive has combined traditional scouting, a bit of data analytics, but most importantly decisive succession planning and smart squad-building.

For clubs up and down the English league pyramid, Bournemouth are proof that you don't need state-backed billions or algorithms to punch above your weight. With coherent leadership, aligned recruitment and an acknowledgement of the need to plan two steps ahead, even a club once deducted 17 points in the fourth tier looks on course to maybe even conquer Europe.