Mikel Arteta has a lot of options for his backline

Arsenal could lose a first-team defender who has fallen out of favour with manager Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners boast arguably the best backline in Europe at the moment, having conceded the fewest goals in the Premier League this term (just seven), and goalkeeper David Raya has already kept seven clean sheets in 11 fixtures.

Part of Arsenal's strength at the back is in their depth – but that could be seriously impacted with interest in a star who hasn't been getting in the team as much of late.

Arsenal could lose a defender in the next transfer window

Ezri Konsa has been a fine addition (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following a back injury at the 2026 World Cup to William Saliba, the Gunners moved to bring in quality cover in the shape of England international Ezri Konsa.

Konsa has been an instant hit at the Emirates Stadium, and with Arteta now boasting eight senior players competing for places – Konsa, Saliba, Gabriel and Cristhian Mosquera in the centre, with full-backs Jurrien Timber, Ben White, Riccardo Calafiori and Piero Hincapie all capable in the middle, too – the problem is giving each of them playing time.

Sport Witness have now relayed a report from L’Interista that claims Inter Milan are interested in Mosquera, who started the Gunners' first three games of the season in all competitions but hasn't featured much of late.

The Spaniard filled in for Saliba before the Konsa deal was completed, but went off injured against Aston Villa in the second league game of the campaign, paving the way for Konsa to make his debut.

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The 29-year-old has kept his place alongside Gabriel ever since – and despite Saliba returning to fitness and featuring on the bench recently, the former Villa star has remained a mainstay of the team.

This has left Mosquera out in the cold as the fourth-choice, and though the ex-Valencia man can play across the backline, White and Timber have rotated for the right-back slot, while Calafiori and Hincapie have shared left-back, leaving him with very few minutes since the start of the campaign.

Mosquera only signed last summer, but with ESPN reporting the transfer fee to be just £13 million, Arsenal may well consider flipping the 22-year-old for a steep profit, with the report claiming Arsenal want around £30m for his signature.

Mosquera hasn't featured much this season (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

The champions also have a homegrown talent in the form of Marli Salmon, still just 17 years old but having already impressed both centrally and at right-back.

FourFourTwo understands that Arsenal have no interest in selling Mosquera in January but could reassess the situation next summer.

Mosquera is worth €40 million, according to Transfermarkt. Arsenal host Manchester City this weekend when Premier League action resumes.