Mikel Arteta could have another wonderkid on his hands

Arsenal are causing a “transfer frenzy” in South America, over a highly-rated wonderkid.

That's according to a new report that says that the Premier League champions are looking to improve their squad over the long term, as much as they are interested in adding players who can help the team fight on three fronts.

FourFourTwo understands that manager Mikel Arteta is keen to add dynamic difference makers in attack – but Arsenal could well surprise everyone by adding a 19-year-old who isn't well-known to Premier League fans.

Arsenal making move for wonderkid South American

Arsenal signed Gabriel Martinelli in a similar deal (Image credit: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

During Arteta's early tenure as manager, the Gunners leant into the South American market, bringing in Pablo Mari from Flamengo as the Basque boss's first signing, six months after landing Gabriel Martinelli from the fourth tier of Brazilian football.

Since then, Arteta has built around the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Magalhaes, while bringing in Argentine assistant Gabriel Heinze.

The champions may be about to land their first Paraguayan, too, with Sport Witness relaying reports that teenage sensation Eduardo Delmas could be on his way to London.

According to information from Deporte Total, Arsenal are “seriously pursuing” Delmas, with Gunners scouts watching the attacker score in Paraguay's Superclasico and legendary forward Roque Santa Cruz providing his opinion on the starlet.

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Delmas's club, Olimpia, meanwhile, are looking for a record sale for their talent, with the likes of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain also scouting the talent.

Arteta may well be able to offer a pathway to the first team that the other two can't, however, with the likes of Max Dowman and Marli Salmon both making regular senior appearances for the Gunners after emerging recently from the famed Hale End academy.

During Arteta's time in charge, the likes of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah have all played prominent roles, while Ethan Nwaneri, Folarin Balogun and Myles Lewis-Skelly have all been given Premier League debuts before the age of 21, to demonstrate Arsenal's commitment to developing youngsters.

Arsenal has been a breeding ground for young talent of late (Image credit: Getty Images)

The report suggests that “Olimpia will include numerous performance bonuses so that the operation could be worth even more than his current release clause,” though the initial fee will be a significant one, too.

Club president Rodrigo Nogues explained in September that he wanted Delmas to become Paraguayan football's biggest-ever sale, with an asking price set at over £10 million.

Arsenal travel to Newcastle United when Premier League action resumes this weekend.